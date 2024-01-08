Geely Unveils Galaxy E8 Electric Vehicle: A Blend of Aesthetics, Performance, and Innovation

The Chinese automobile titan, Geely, unveiled its latest creation, the Galaxy E8, an electric vehicle (EV) equipped with advanced features, to the Chinese market. This EV marks the third installment in Geely’s independent Galaxy series, which was inaugurated the previous year.

Design and Aesthetics

The Galaxy E8 is a fine example of modern automotive design. It boasts slim headlamps and daytime running lights, which, coupled with its frameless doors, lend the vehicle a sleek and sophisticated appearance. The vehicle also claims a low drag coefficient of 0.199, signaling its aerodynamic prowess.

Construction and Interior

Constructed on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, the E8 shares its foundations with other Geely-affiliated brands like Volvo and Lotus. The vehicle’s interior is spacious, featuring a 2,925 mm wheelbase. In addition, the Galaxy E8 offers ample cargo space, with 465 litres in the rear trunk and an additional 53 litres in the front trunk.

Power and Performance

The line-up includes five variants, each with different ranges and specifications. The 550km Pro and Max variants are powered by a 62-kWh battery, providing a range of up to 550 km. On the other hand, the 665km Long Range and Smart Driving variants are equipped with a 76-kWh battery, which allows for a 665 km journey. These variants house a rear-mounted electric motor. In contrast, the top-tier 620km Performance model incorporates a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, an 800-volt electrical architecture, and a 75.6 kWh battery. This model impresses with a 0-100 km/h time of merely 3.49 seconds.

Additional Features

Besides its powerful performance, the E8 also offers rapid DC charging capabilities. The vehicle’s interior is adorned with a 45-inch dashboard display boasting high resolution. Furthermore, the E8 is equipped with an array of advanced safety and driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking and semi-autonomous driving capabilities. These features ensure a safe and responsive driving experience for the user.

The launch of the Galaxy E8 comes at a time when sales of battery-powered vehicles in mainland China are expected to grow 20 per cent year on year in 2024. With this new addition, Geely is poised to secure a strong foothold in the burgeoning EV market.