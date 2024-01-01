Geely Automobile Aims for 13% Sales Increase in 2024

Chinese automaker giant, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, has announced ambitious sales volume targets for 2024. The company aims to sell 1.9 million vehicles, reflecting an impressive 13 percent increase from 2023. The projected figure includes sales for Geely’s LYNK & CO-branded vehicles.

Geely’s Growth Trajectory

The announced goal builds upon a successful 2023 for the automaker. Last year, Geely achieved a sales volume of 1,686,516 units, marking an 18 percent rise from its performance in 2022. The firm’s success extended throughout the year, with December sales volumes alone increasing by 3 percent compared to the same month the previous year.

Boost in New Energy Vehicles Sales

In addition to its overall sales target, Geely has expressed a significant ambition to boost its sales in new energy vehicles (NEVs). The company has set a goal of increasing NEV sales by more than 66 percent from their 2023 total. The exact target figure for NEVs, however, remains undisclosed.

Implications for the Future

This announcement, released in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, sets an optimistic tone for Geely’s future. The company’s ambitious goals suggest a confident outlook on both its traditional vehicle sales and its developing NEV sector. If successful, Geely’s 2024 performance could mark a major milestone in the company’s growth and a significant contribution to the global shift towards sustainable transportation.