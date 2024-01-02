en English
China

Ganqmod Port Shatters Records: Handles Highest Volume of Goods Since Inception

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Ganqmod Port Shatters Records: Handles Highest Volume of Goods Since Inception

In 2023, a year marked by unprecedented growth in trade, the Ganqmod Port, a critical nexus in the China-Mongolia border, shattered records. Handling an astonishing 37.86 million tonnes of goods, it reported a staggering 98.54 percent year-on-year increase, the highest since its inception.

Intelligent Customs Clearance Systems Enrich Efficiency

Not resting on its laurels, Ganqmod Port made significant strides in its operations, chiefly the implementation of intelligent customs clearance systems. These systems, a seamless blend of technology and human intellect, have substantially boosted the efficiency of customs procedures, reducing time and effort for both port officials and traders.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Extend Congratulations on 45th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations)

Unmanned Cross-Border Vehicles and Specialized Customs Supervision Area

Further bolstering its operational efficacy, the Port introduced special lanes for unmanned cross-border vehicles and established a specialized customs supervision area. These initiatives not only modernized the port’s infrastructure but also ensured stricter and more efficient customs oversight.

Infrastructure Expansion Enhances Capacity and Safety

An investment exceeding 40 million yuan (approximately 5.65 million U.S. dollars) was pumped into expanding the existing road infrastructure. This significant investment effectively doubled the port’s customs clearance capacity and markedly enhanced traffic safety, thereby strengthening the port’s ability to handle higher volumes of goods.

(Read Also: Straw Bale Maze in China Sets Guinness World Record: A Symbol of Ingenuity and Sustainability)

Located in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of northern China, the Ganqmod Port serves as a vital energy import gateway for the nation. It is also a strategic hub within the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor. As it continues to break records and make advancements, it is undeniably propelling the economic growth of the region and beyond.

China Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

