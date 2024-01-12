en English
Automotive

GAC Group in the Era of Electrification: Rising Revenue, Falling Profits, and the Road Ahead

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
GAC Group in the Era of Electrification: Rising Revenue, Falling Profits, and the Road Ahead

In a world gripped by the urgency of climate change, the automotive industry is experiencing a seismic shift towards new energy vehicles (NEVs). Within the span of three years, NEVs have grown from a mere 5.4% market penetration in 2020 to an impressive 29.8% in the first three quarters of 2023. Amid this electrification era, GAC Group, a prominent joint-venture auto firm in China, has been navigating rough waters.

GAC Group’s Financial Performance

GAC Group’s financial performance in recent years has been a mixed bag. Despite a commendable revenue increase of 22.1% in the first three quarters of 2023, the company’s net profit attributable to the parent company fell by a staggering 44%. This decline can primarily be traced back to reduced vehicle sales with JV enterprises and lesser gains. However, all is not gloomy in the GAC Group’s domain.

GAC AION: A Beacon of Success

Against the backdrop of the company’s overall struggle, GAC Group’s self-owned brand, GAC AION, emerged as a beacon of success. The brand, which produced a significant 86% of Guangzhou’s NEVs in 2022, saw a surge in sales by 80% in 2023. GAC AION also made history in June 2023 as the first Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) enterprise in China to achieve continuous monthly profits. Initially popular in the online hailing market, AION is now setting its sights on the middle and high-end market with the release of the Hyper brand.

R&D and Market Expansion

Another self-owned brand, GAC Motor, also witnessed a sales increase of 14.4% in the first 11 months of 2023. These successes are largely credited to GAC Group’s substantial investment in independent R&D, amounting to over 42 billion yuan. This consistent commitment to innovation has earned the company a spot in the Fortune Global 500 for 11 consecutive years, ranking 165th in the latest listing.

Despite its domestic achievements, GAC Group has treaded lightly on the international front. The company’s exports accounted for less than 1.1% of China’s auto exports in 2022. As the global NEV market expands, GAC Group’s future strategy in the face of fierce competition and its efforts to expand overseas in the automotive sector will be paramount to its continued success.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

