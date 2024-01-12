en English
China

Fuxing Intelligent EMU: A Milestone Journey in China’s Rail Transportation

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Fuxing Intelligent EMU: A Milestone Journey in China’s Rail Transportation

A significant chapter in China’s rail transportation history was penned when the Fuxing Intelligent Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train embarked on its maiden journey from Wuhan in central China to Xining Railway Station in Qinghai Province, perched on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau. This marked not only the first direct train service connecting the heart of China to the plateau, but also the debut operation of the Fuxing Intelligent EMU, a cutting-edge train model, on the challenging topography of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.

The Inaugural Journey

The Fuxing intelligent EMU train G9 navigated its inaugural route from central China to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, pulling into the terminal station in Xining five minutes ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art EMU train has significantly sliced travel time, boasting a maximum test speed of 385 kilometers per hour and a maximum operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

Implications for Connectivity and Infrastructure

Reaching an operating distance of 1,806 kilometers and spanning five provinces, including Hubei, Henan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Qinghai, the train’s journey underscores the expansive connectivity and advanced capabilities of China’s rail infrastructure. The train made stops at a total of 14 stations throughout its journey, highlighting the extensive reach of the country’s rail network.

Enhancing Accessibility

By operating the Fuxing Intelligent EMU on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, China has improved traffic accessibility to this remote region, thereby strengthening interconnection between Qinghai, Tibet, and other places in western China. This development not only represents a triumph in transportation technology but also a step forward in bridging geographical divides and fostering greater unity across the vast nation.

China Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

China

