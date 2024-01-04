Future Car Park in Hangzhou: A Revolutionary Blend of Technology and Sustainability

In the bustling city of Hangzhou, China, a revolutionary marvel of urban design stands tall, christened as the Future Car Park. This groundbreaking project is the brainchild of Daniel Statham Studio, merging cutting-edge technology with an emphasis on sustainability and aesthetics.

Revolutionizing Urban Parking

Spread across a colossal 30,740 sq. m., the Future Car Park is designed to accommodate up to 500 vehicles. Its unique architectural footprint is inspired by the form of a canopy of trees, featuring three circular towers that act as the central parking zones. Here, cars are stacked vertically, showcasing an efficient solution for urban vehicle storage in a city grappling with space constraints.

A Blend of Technology and Design

The car park’s advanced automated system revolutionizes the parking process, separating vehicles and people at the basement level, and assigning parking spots based on the duration specified by the car owner. This dynamic system adjusts the parking arrangements to ensure an easy retrieval of vehicles, eliminating the hassle of finding a parking spot.

Creating an Urban Oasis

More than just a parking facility, the Future Car Park is a blend of functionality and leisure. With integrated public spaces, event areas, and hanging gardens, it acts as a green lung in the heart of the city, offering an urban oasis to its inhabitants. Additionally, the design includes four orthogonal towers at the corners of the site, serving as fire escapes, ensuring the safety of patrons.

Sustainability at the Core

Emphasizing sustainability, the car park’s facade is adorned with metal louvres, allowing natural light to filter through the structure and aiding in ventilation. This design not only enhances the visual appeal but also serves a practical purpose of dispelling car fumes, particularly from non-electric vehicles. The ramping system functions like a modern-day chimney, providing a natural means of ventilation.

In the words of lead architect, Daniel Statham, the Future Car Park is a ‘celebration of automotive technologies,’ encapsulating vehicles within a structure that is as much a work of art as it is architecture. This innovative construction is a testament to the potential of integrating technology, design, and sustainability for a healthier and more sustainable urban environment.