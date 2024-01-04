en English
China

From Mathematics Prodigy to Monk and Back: The Unconventional Journey of Liu Zhiyu

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
From Mathematics Prodigy to Monk and Back: The Unconventional Journey of Liu Zhiyu

Liu Zhiyu, a venerated mathematics genius, best known for his gold medal triumph at the 2006 International Mathematical Olympiad, and a prodigy acknowledged by Peking University, has made a series of unconventional life decisions that have caught the public’s attention. Liu turned his back on the academic allure of a full scholarship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), choosing instead to tread a spiritual path as a monk at Longquan Temple near Beijing.

From Academia to Asceticism

Describing his pursuit of mathematics as a solitary endeavor, Liu sought solace and self-discovery in the tenets of Buddhism. For eight years, he exchanged the equations and proofs of mathematics for the sutras and meditations of monastic life. However, in 2022, Liu decided to step away from the robes and return to secular society. He expressed a longing to integrate himself with the world again, feeling more in tune with a practical lifestyle.

Marriage and Mindfulness

Recently, Liu made the headlines yet again, announcing his marriage on social media. His wife, a fellow devotee of Buddhism, has been a key figure in his journey, guiding him on the subtleties of relationships and nurturing him into becoming a considerate husband. Liu revealed that he has even learned the art of thoughtful gift-giving, presenting his wife with tokens of love like jewelry and practical items.

A New Chapter

Despite his secular life, Liu remains steadfast in his commitment to Buddhist principles. He has taken on the role of a team leader at a psychological consultation company, using his experiences as a monk to guide and support others. In addition, Liu has penned a book, ‘Every Step is Accountable,’ sharing his insights from his monastic life to help others find enlightenment in everyday life. Despite his packed schedule, Liu rates his current life satisfaction as an 8 out of 10 and aspires to be true to himself and accepted by others.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

