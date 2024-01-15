Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future

In a significant move towards a cleaner maritime future, Trafigura has unveiled that the Fratelli Cosulich Group has ordered a methanol dual-fueled chemical bunker tanker. The vessel will be constructed at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding Co, China, and is scheduled to be delivered in the last quarter of 2025. With a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 7,990, this International Maritime Organization (IMO) Type II chemical vessel will boast a capacity of over 8,000 cubic meters. The tanker’s cargo tanks will be coated to carry both green methanol and biofuels.

Methanol: A Greener Alternative

As part of Fratelli Cosulich’s commitment to decarbonization, this vessel will be continually powered by methanol. The move exemplifies the growing momentum of the global order book for methanol-fueled ships. Methanol is increasingly being recognized as a viable and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuels in the shipping industry. It represents a significant step towards a multi-fuel future for the maritime sector, which is actively seeking solutions to reduce its carbon footprint.

Operating at the Port of Singapore

The new vessel will operate at the Port of Singapore under a fixed-rate time charter contract with Trafigura. It will be deployed to deliver marine fuels for TFG Marine, a joint venture of Trafigura with Fredriksen’s Frontline and Golden Ocean Group. Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore will manage the technical operations of the vessel for TFG Marine. The Port of Singapore, known for its strategic location and robust infrastructure, is gearing up to ensure a steady supply of methanol to meet future bunkering needs, aligning with the anticipated demand for green fuels.

Future Trajectory

The delivery of this pioneering vessel reflects the shipping industry’s ongoing transition towards more sustainable operations. The introduction of methanol-fueled ships is expected to play a crucial role in this transformative journey, helping to reshape the industry’s energy landscape. As the world grapples with the urgent need to mitigate climate change, such initiatives underline the maritime sector’s commitment to supporting global decarbonization efforts and a greener future.