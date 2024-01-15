en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future

In a significant move towards a cleaner maritime future, Trafigura has unveiled that the Fratelli Cosulich Group has ordered a methanol dual-fueled chemical bunker tanker. The vessel will be constructed at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding Co, China, and is scheduled to be delivered in the last quarter of 2025. With a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 7,990, this International Maritime Organization (IMO) Type II chemical vessel will boast a capacity of over 8,000 cubic meters. The tanker’s cargo tanks will be coated to carry both green methanol and biofuels.

Methanol: A Greener Alternative

As part of Fratelli Cosulich’s commitment to decarbonization, this vessel will be continually powered by methanol. The move exemplifies the growing momentum of the global order book for methanol-fueled ships. Methanol is increasingly being recognized as a viable and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuels in the shipping industry. It represents a significant step towards a multi-fuel future for the maritime sector, which is actively seeking solutions to reduce its carbon footprint.

Operating at the Port of Singapore

The new vessel will operate at the Port of Singapore under a fixed-rate time charter contract with Trafigura. It will be deployed to deliver marine fuels for TFG Marine, a joint venture of Trafigura with Fredriksen’s Frontline and Golden Ocean Group. Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore will manage the technical operations of the vessel for TFG Marine. The Port of Singapore, known for its strategic location and robust infrastructure, is gearing up to ensure a steady supply of methanol to meet future bunkering needs, aligning with the anticipated demand for green fuels.

Future Trajectory

The delivery of this pioneering vessel reflects the shipping industry’s ongoing transition towards more sustainable operations. The introduction of methanol-fueled ships is expected to play a crucial role in this transformative journey, helping to reshape the industry’s energy landscape. As the world grapples with the urgent need to mitigate climate change, such initiatives underline the maritime sector’s commitment to supporting global decarbonization efforts and a greener future.

0
Business China Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Centenario Gold Corp. Begins Drilling at Eden Project in Mexico's Gold-Rich Sinaloa Region
Centenario Gold Corp., a recently public mining company, has embarked on its inaugural drilling program at the Eden Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The area is known for its untapped gold veins, and the company’s goal is to capitalize on this potential. Sinaloa, a region rich in mineral resources, is home to Mexico’s mining industry, which
Centenario Gold Corp. Begins Drilling at Eden Project in Mexico's Gold-Rich Sinaloa Region
Walmart Slashes Price on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core Red
4 mins ago
Walmart Slashes Price on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core Red
Institutional Investors Hold the Reins: A Look at Franklin BSP Realty Trust's Ownership Structure
5 mins ago
Institutional Investors Hold the Reins: A Look at Franklin BSP Realty Trust's Ownership Structure
Ferrotec Boosts Malaysia's Semiconductor Industry with New Operations
10 seconds ago
Ferrotec Boosts Malaysia's Semiconductor Industry with New Operations
Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study
17 seconds ago
Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study
Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector
3 mins ago
Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
28 seconds
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
35 seconds
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
41 seconds
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
43 seconds
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
51 seconds
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
5 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
5 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
5 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
15 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
36 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app