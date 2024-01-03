en English
Business

Fosun Tourism Group Sees Significant Rebound in 2023, Outlines Future Strategy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Fosun Tourism Group Sees Significant Rebound in 2023, Outlines Future Strategy

In a remarkable rebound from the pandemic’s grip, 2023 has been a banner year for the tourism industry, particularly for the Fosun Tourism Group. The group, which encompasses renowned brands like Club Med and Atlantis Sanya, has reported a significant upswing in business volume. Atlantis Sanya alone surpassed a staggering RMB1.3 billion in the first three quarters—an 83.2% increase over the previous year—fueling the recovery of Sanya’s cultural tourism economy.

Fosun’s Vibrant Expansion

Seizing the momentum, Fosun opened two new Club Med Urban Oasis resorts in Nanjing and Taicang, China, the latter of which quickly gained popularity. Further underlining Fosun’s expansion, Club Med also unveiled a new premium resort, the Club Med Kiroro Grand, in Japan’s heartland—Hokkaido’s Kiroro region. This addition to their portfolio is set to redefine Asia’s alpine holiday experience, offering direct access to ski slopes, group ski and snowboard lessons, private lessons, traditional Japanese Onsen, and a variety of dining options.

Forecasting Global Market Trends

Despite the shifting global landscape, Fosun’s Chairman remains optimistic about the future, reflecting positively on the past year, which saw travel restrictions ease, project evaluations go underway, and Sino-US relations gradually improve. This ‘coopetition’ is expected to yield significant benefits for the global market, particularly with the US Federal Reserve signaling an end to interest rate hikes and potential cuts in 2024. This development could provide a much-needed boost for the still-recovering offline retail market.

Fosun’s Future Strategy and Cultural Outreach

Moving forward, Fosun aims to focus on industries where it can create distinct advantages, transitioning from its exploratory stage of parallel business development. It remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing people’s lives, believing that the pursuit of a better life will further revive the economy. In a significant cultural outreach, Fosun’s Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival made its overseas debut in Paris, and the Shanghai-based Yuyuan Garden presented a special lantern installation to celebrate the New Year and the Year of the Dragon. The Chairman expressed gratitude to Fosun employees and encouraged them to maintain their health and continue contributing to the well-being of families worldwide.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

