Foshan City Gears Up for Grand Chinese New Year Celebration with Over 500 Events

China's Foshan city is set to ring in the Chinese New Year with a flurry of over 500 events, celebrating Lingnan culture and welcoming global visitors. Announcing the robust line-up under the theme 'Foshan Invitation: Welcome to Foshan to Celebrate the Chinese New Year', the city gears up to offer an engaging blend of tourism, performing arts, and vacation experiences.

A Melange of Celebrations

From sightseeing and food tasting to traditional Chinese New Year celebrations and sports, the city promises a potpourri of activities. Shopping enthusiasts can look forward to enticing discounts while spectators can relish the spectacle of fireworks lighting up the skyline. Showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region, events like martial arts performances, lion dances, Spring Flower Exhibition, dragon boat races, and Cantonese opera performances will adorn the streets and alleys of Foshan.

'Romantic Show of Guangdong': A Historical Journey

The highlight of the festivities is the 'Romantic Show of Guangdong', a musical narrative that employs advanced technology to recount the history of Guangdong. The innovative performance will kick off at the 'Songcheng Performance: the Romantic Show of Guangdong' scenic spot, offering visitors an immersive journey into the past.

Premium Tourism Routes: Exploring Foshan

Foshan has curated 10 premium tourism routes to guide visitors through the city's cultural, gastronomical, and aesthetic delights. These include tours focused on shopping, food tasting, flower appreciation, and cultural experiences in Kung Fu, Cantonese opera, and ceramics. The city's endeavour to enhance the shopping and travel experience extends to distributing consumer coupons during the festival period, adding to the appeal of the grand celebration.