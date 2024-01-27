Former Tibetan PM-in-exile Lobsang Sangay Shares Insights into Tibet's Struggle

On a chilly morning in Darjeeling in 1968, a child was born into a Tibetan refugee community. Today, that child, Lobsang Sangay, stands as a beacon of hope and resilience for the Tibetan people. His journey from a humble refugee settlement to the prestigious halls of Harvard University and finally, serving as the Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile from 2011 to 2021, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Tibetan people. In an exclusive interview, Sangay shared his insights into the historical events and the ongoing struggle of Tibet.

The Chinese Invasion and the Tibetan Uprising

Sangay's narrative took us back to the tumultuous 1950s when China invaded Tibet. The invasion led to the exile of the 14th Dalai Lama in India and sparked the Tibetan uprising of 1959. Tibetans, including monks, formed an armed guerrilla group to protect their land from the Chinese Communist Party. Sangay poignantly conveyed the challenges faced by his parents and fellow Tibetans during this period.

US Support and the Sense of Betrayal

The Tibetan struggle also found an ally in the United States during the Korean War. The US provided limited support to Tibetans to create a second front against China. However, this alliance proved to be short-lived. The Tibetan guerrillas felt a profound sense of betrayal when the US normalized relations with China in 1972, leaving them to struggle alone.

Reflecting on the Present and Future

Sangay also discussed China's territorial claims, the One China policy, and the looming threat of conflict between China and Taiwan. His reflections drive home the need for international support for Tibet's fight for freedom. As the first Tibetan Prime Minister without a monastic background, Sangay's perspective is unique. His insights underscore the importance of understanding the long-standing and ongoing struggle of the Tibetan people and the role of international players in it.