Business

Foreign Exodus from China: Pandemic and Unwelcoming Attitudes Drive Expatriates Away

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Foreign Exodus from China: Pandemic and Unwelcoming Attitudes Drive Expatriates Away

China, once a favoured destination for expatriates and businesses, is witnessing a significant exodus of foreigners, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The increasing perception of hostility towards foreigners, stringent pandemic restrictions, and challenges with visas have left many feeling unwelcome and seeking greener pastures. Major cities like Shanghai and Beijing are seeing a sharp decline in their foreign population, by over 20% and 40% respectively, marking a shift in China’s international dynamics.

Unease Among Foreign Residents

COVID-19 lockdowns in China were accompanied by reports of social exclusion and visa difficulties faced by foreigners, contributing to a sense of being treated as outsiders. Even with the easing of restrictions, the residual impact of these experiences endures. The situation is compounded by a struggling economy, compliance risks, and geopolitical tensions, causing businesses to reconsider their presence in the country.

Challenges for Professionals and Students

Foreign professionals and students, who once saw China as a land of opportunities, are now struggling to secure work permits post-graduation, contributing to the departure of international talent. The pandemic has added another layer of complexity, further discouraging foreign nationals from committing to a long-term stay in China.

China’s Response and New Policies

In a bid to counteract the outflow, China has rolled out new policies aimed at easing entry and visa procedures. These measures are designed to attract more overseas visitors and international students, and to restore people-to-people exchanges. However, concerns persist about future lockdowns and the overall receptivity towards foreigners in the country.

Business China Foreign Affairs
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

