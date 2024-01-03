Ford Unveils New Ranger for China: A Shift Towards German Gearbox Technology

Ford, the American automobile giant, has unveiled a new variant of its much-acclaimed Ranger utility vehicle for the Chinese market. Marking a significant departure from the Australian-market version, the Chinese-market Ford Ranger is now equipped with a ZF Sachs eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the in-house 10-speed automatic. This move illuminates a potential shift towards the German gearbox technology, a trend that may resonate across the automotive industry.

Reimagined Ranger with German Gearbox

The Chinese-market Ford Ranger, a product of Jiangling Motors Co.—where Ford holds a 49% stake—comes powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine churns out 190kW of power and 450Nm of torque. Although the power output is slightly subdued compared to the Volkswagen Amarok, which uses the same engine, the Ranger’s engine performance is nothing short of impressive.

Limited Edition, Unlimited Features

Available in a limited series of 800 units as the Wildtrak 1st Edition, the new Ranger is packed with numerous features. It houses front and rear differential locks, turn assist, and a coil-sprung suspension with Watts linkage, mirroring the Everest. The Ranger also boasts an integrated winch, bead lock rims, and front and rear steel bumpers, enhancing its rugged appeal.

Attention to detail is evident in its modified interior, complete with a panoramic sunroof, offering a touch of luxury amid the vehicle’s all-terrain capabilities. Priced at approximately 268,000 yuan (about A$56,000), the launch edition of the Ranger offers a blend of power, performance, and sophistication, tailored for the discerning Chinese market.

Exclusively for China

Despite the significant involvement of the Australian team in its development, this particular version of the Ranger will not be available in Australia. The decision aligns with Ford’s strategic approach to catering to region-specific consumer preferences and market dynamics, reinforcing its commitment to delivering bespoke automotive solutions.