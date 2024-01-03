en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Ford Unveils New Ranger for China: A Shift Towards German Gearbox Technology

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Ford Unveils New Ranger for China: A Shift Towards German Gearbox Technology

Ford, the American automobile giant, has unveiled a new variant of its much-acclaimed Ranger utility vehicle for the Chinese market. Marking a significant departure from the Australian-market version, the Chinese-market Ford Ranger is now equipped with a ZF Sachs eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the in-house 10-speed automatic. This move illuminates a potential shift towards the German gearbox technology, a trend that may resonate across the automotive industry.

Reimagined Ranger with German Gearbox

The Chinese-market Ford Ranger, a product of Jiangling Motors Co.—where Ford holds a 49% stake—comes powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine churns out 190kW of power and 450Nm of torque. Although the power output is slightly subdued compared to the Volkswagen Amarok, which uses the same engine, the Ranger’s engine performance is nothing short of impressive.

Limited Edition, Unlimited Features

Available in a limited series of 800 units as the Wildtrak 1st Edition, the new Ranger is packed with numerous features. It houses front and rear differential locks, turn assist, and a coil-sprung suspension with Watts linkage, mirroring the Everest. The Ranger also boasts an integrated winch, bead lock rims, and front and rear steel bumpers, enhancing its rugged appeal.

Attention to detail is evident in its modified interior, complete with a panoramic sunroof, offering a touch of luxury amid the vehicle’s all-terrain capabilities. Priced at approximately 268,000 yuan (about A$56,000), the launch edition of the Ranger offers a blend of power, performance, and sophistication, tailored for the discerning Chinese market.

Exclusively for China

Despite the significant involvement of the Australian team in its development, this particular version of the Ranger will not be available in Australia. The decision aligns with Ford’s strategic approach to catering to region-specific consumer preferences and market dynamics, reinforcing its commitment to delivering bespoke automotive solutions.

0
Automotive China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Issues Major Recall of Mercedes-Benz Models Over Fuel Pump Defect

By Salman Khan

Judge Dismisses Zoning Challenge Against Rivian's Georgia Megafactory

By Geeta Pillai

Madera South High School's Power Mechanics Program Earns Prestigious AED Accreditation

By BNN Correspondents

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing

By BNN Correspondents

Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads ...
@Automotive · 16 mins
Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads ...
heart comment 0
Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By Quadri Adejumo

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers
CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations

By Geeta Pillai

CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations
Nigeria’s NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old

By BNN Correspondents

Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old
2024 Toyota GR Corolla: Minor Upgrades, Major Impact

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Toyota GR Corolla: Minor Upgrades, Major Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
24 seconds
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
27 seconds
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
31 seconds
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
34 seconds
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
38 seconds
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
38 seconds
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics
54 seconds
Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics
WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development
1 min
WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development
Arizona Wildcats Scramble to Replace Standout Tackle Jordan Morgan
1 min
Arizona Wildcats Scramble to Replace Standout Tackle Jordan Morgan
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
37 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app