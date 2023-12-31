en English
China

Final Two Missing Victims Found, Concluding Search in China’s Deadliest Earthquake Decade

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:29 am EST
The search for the missing victims of China’s deadliest earthquake in a decade has ended with the grim discovery of the final two unaccounted individuals. Striking the northwestern regions of the country, the 6.2-magnitude tremor claimed 151 lives, marking a stark reminder of the perils of residing in seismically active zones.

Unearthing the Final Missing Victims

According to the provincial earthquake relief headquarters, the death toll rose to 151, with 34 fatalities in Qinghai and 117 in Gansu. The last two missing persons were found on December 31, 2023, thereby concluding the search and rescue phase of the aftermath.

(Read Also: Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year’s Address)

A Devastating Blow to the Provinces

The earthquake caused substantial damage to infrastructure and impacted over 200,000 homes. The quake, which made landfall on December 18, 2023, is the deadliest to hit China since 2014. In the latter’s wake, the earthquake has prompted an outpouring of sympathy and support for the affected communities, highlighting the ongoing risks associated with living in regions prone to seismic activity.

(Read Also: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Challenging Weather and Heightened Security)

Lessons from the Rubble

The incident has ignited discussions and evaluations of preparedness measures, emergency response protocols, and infrastructure resilience. It serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of earthquakes and the importance of continuous improvement in disaster risk reduction strategies. Previous earthquakes in China’s history, such as the deadly tremors in Yunnan province in 2014, which claimed over 600 lives, the 2010 quake in Qinghai that claimed nearly 2,700 lives, and the 2008 quake in Sichuan that resulted in 87,000 deaths, underscore the urgency of these discussions.

China
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

