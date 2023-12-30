en English
China

Fijian Businesswoman Highlights the Impact of Studying in China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
A Fijian businesswoman, having studied in China from 2013 to 2018, has recently voiced her admiration for the country, expressing a keen interest in bringing the beneficial aspects of her learning and experiences back to her home country, Fiji. The sentiment shared by this businesswoman echoes a wider trend of cross-cultural exchange, where knowledge and practices from one country are seen as valuable and potentially transformative when applied in another.

Globalization and International Education

In an era of increasing globalization and international education, students are venturing beyond their native shores to garner fresh perspectives, learn diverse skills, and immerse themselves in different cultural norms. This trend has created a global talent pool with the ability to contribute significantly to their home countries’ development. The Fijian businesswoman’s experience in China underscores this trend, as she found the business practices, educational approaches, and cultural norms she encountered there to be advantageous.

A Broader Perspective

These international experiences not only equip individuals with new skills and perspectives but also foster a broader understanding of the global community. The businesswoman’s time in China likely gave her unique insights into the Chinese way of life, including its business and educational landscapes. Her intent to utilize what she learned in China to contribute to Fiji’s development signifies a positive impact of her educational journey.

More Than Just Education

While the businesswoman’s experience primarily revolves around the educational benefits of studying abroad, her story also highlights the deep cultural exchanges that occur when students immerse themselves in a foreign environment. Her desire to transfer these elements back to Fiji indicates her profound appreciation for the Chinese culture and its potential impact on her homeland. This story, therefore, is not just about education or business, but a narrative of cultural admixture and mutual respect.

China Education Fiji
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

