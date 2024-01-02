Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts

In a recent announcement, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC disclosed the most recent modifications to its total number of voting rights and capital as of December 31, 2023. Over the course of December, the company repurchased 672,411 ordinary shares for cancellation, with no ordinary shares being issued during this period.

Shifts in Share Capital and Voting Rights

As a result of these transactions, the issued share capital of the company is now composed of 555,971,699 ordinary shares. This figure includes 85,629,548 ordinary shares that are currently held in Treasury. It’s important to note that shares held in Treasury do not carry voting rights. Consequently, the total number of voting rights within the company now stands at 470,342,151.

Implications for Shareholders

This information is of particular relevance to shareholders who need to calculate whether they are required to disclose their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the company. This requirement falls under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The announcement is in compliance with the DTR 5.6.1 of these rules and forms part of the company’s regular updates on its voting rights and capital structure.

Fidelity in the Context of Global Markets

In related news, AllianceBernstein Holding LP has recently acquired a license to operate its wholly-owned mutual fund business in China. This development positions it alongside other foreign asset managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity International Ltd and Neuberger Berman Group, who have also secured approvals to run wholly-owned mutual fund businesses in China in recent years. However, China’s mutual fund industry presents its own set of challenges, with the market posting a loss for the third consecutive year in 2023. Foreign players are also having to navigate issues related to data security and geopolitical risks.