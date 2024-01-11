en English
Business

Fast Retailing Posts 25% Rise in Q1 Profit, Fueled by Strong Overseas Sales

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Fast Retailing Co, the parent company of global apparel brand Uniqlo, has reported a robust 25% surge in its operating profit for the first quarter. This substantial growth, compared to the same period in the previous year, is primarily attributed to the company’s strong overseas sales. The reported profit for the three months through November stands at 146.7 billion yen ($1.01 billion), surpassing the consensus forecast of 137.9 billion yen.

Surge in Overseas Sales

The impressive performance of Fast Retailing is largely credited to its international sales, particularly in mainland China. In the wake of stringent zero-COVID policies, including city-wide lockdowns, which led to an economic slowdown, Uniqlo’s resurgence in China has been marked by a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company has also experienced robust expansion in North America, revealing plans to inaugurate 20 new stores in the United States and Canada in 2024.

Fast Retailing’s Strategy for Aggressive Overseas Growth

This North American expansion forms part of Fast Retailing’s broader strategy for aggressive overseas growth. This strategy, which has been in play for several years, has led to three consecutive years of record earnings for the company. With a 32% spike in its share prices in 2023, Fast Retailing has managed to outperform the benchmark Nikkei index.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite these successes, Fast Retailing faces potential challenges from the changing climate. Last year’s record heat and warm conditions towards the end of the year could impact the sales of seasonal items. Despite these potential hurdles, the company maintains its full-year operating profit forecast at 450 billion yen, following a record 381.1 billion yen in fiscal 2023.

Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

