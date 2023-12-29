Exploring the Inclusive Nature of Chinese Civilization: Insights from ‘Classics of Chinese Thought’

The ancient city of Xi’an, known as the starting point of the Silk Road, opens its gates to the fourth episode of the series ‘Classics of Chinese Thought’. Today’s journey, led by the host and young scholar Xiang Shuchen, delves into the understanding of diversity and inclusiveness in Chinese civilization. A civilization that is rooted in the ancient Chinese proverb, ‘Harmony gives rise to all things, whereas if all things are the same and merely uniform, then things just die.’

(Read Also: Xi Jinping’s Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China’s International Relations Focus)

Unveiling the Inclusive Nature of Chinese Civilization

Chinese culture is known for its embrace of diversity and belief in the harmonious coexistence of various elements. This philosophy has shaped the magnanimous character of inclusiveness that has been a hallmark of Chinese civilization throughout its history. The recent symposium held by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to commemorate the 130th anniversary of Comrade Mao Zedong’s birth, echoed these sentiments. Xi Jinping, in his speech, emphasized the need to advance the cause initiated by Mao and continuously adapt Marxism to the changing needs of the times for the development of China’s modernization.

Chinese Technology and Global Influence

China’s outreach extends beyond its borders, sharing Chinese-invented technology, such as Juncao, with more than 100 countries. Organizing a total of 270 Juncao training programs and training over 10,000 people in 18 languages, China has helped solve food shortages and opened new paths for developing countries to grow and prosper. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by China ensures voices from the developing world are fully represented and their internal affairs are not interfered with, thus bolstering developing countries’ ability to ‘fish’ on their own.

(Read Also: Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus)

Thrive of the Bamboo Industry and Rural Tourism in China

The bamboo industry, particularly in Sichuan province, is thriving. Bamboo growers in Tianchi village are earning significant profits from selling bamboo, which is later processed into various products such as paper and mulch. The integration of the bamboo industry with cultural tourism has brought economic benefits to Naxi district, leading to the launch of 20 provincial-level cultural tourism programs. Furthermore, China’s thriving rural tourism has received global attention, with four Chinese villages making it to the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages list for 2023, showcasing the prosperous rural development in China.

China’s Diplomacy in the New Era

At the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs held in Beijing, Xi Jinping delivered an important address, reviewing the achievements and experiences of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era. He emphasized the importance of sound external work, and outlined ten important points for advancing China’s external work. The conference highlighted that the world is undergoing great transformation, and China faces new strategic opportunities in its development.

Read More