Exploring the Boundaries of Beauty and Space: 'Art within Reach II' Dazzles at APSMUSEUM

Imagine stepping into a realm where the boundaries between the interior and exterior, the personal and the universal, blur and merge into a coherent whole. This is the experience offered by 'Art within Reach II', a thought-provoking exhibition at APSMUSEUM, curated by the renowned Xu Zidong. With 21 pieces by 20 distinguished artists, including Zhan Wang, Richard Long, Damien Hirst, and Zhou Xiaohu, the exhibition takes us on a journey that explores not just the relationship between spaces, family, and nature, but also challenges our preconceptions of beauty in contemporary art.

Reflections on Nature and Human History

The exhibition, as curated by Xu Zidong, cleverly navigates the delicate relationship between the natural world and human intervention. Zhan Wang's stainless steel "scholar's rocks" stand as a testament to this, offering a modern twist on the ancient Chinese tradition of appreciating natural stones for their aesthetic qualities. These sculptures, while artificial, provoke contemplation on the impact of human history on the environment. Similarly, Richard Long's work, rooted in his walks through landscapes, and Damien Hirst's explorations of life, death, and beyond, challenge visitors to reconsider the traditional parameters of beauty and ugliness in art.

A Fusion of Traditional and Contemporary Themes

Among the exhibition's highlights are works that seamlessly blend the traditional with the contemporary. Giovanni Ozzola's "Trino" captivates viewers with its ephemeral traces of light and shadow, evoking fleeting moments of life, while Zhao Zhao's "In Extremis No.11," featuring a gilded cat, delves into themes of life, death, and the transient nature of existence. Zhanna Kadyrova presents a playful yet thought-provoking piece with her ceramic tile garment, juxtaposing urban materials with traditional craft techniques. Chihiro Nakahara's "Vegetable Head-Andrei" further exemplifies this melding of realms, using everyday objects to comment on contemporary societal themes.

Challenging Conceptions of Beauty

The exhibition boldly confronts and questions the established norms of what is considered beautiful in art. Through its diverse array of works, 'Art within Reach II' showcases the evolution of contemporary art's acceptance of the abstract, the ludicrous, and even the ugly, as forms of beauty. From Zhou Xiaohu's satirical animations to the reflective surfaces of Zhan Wang's sculptures, visitors are encouraged to explore how contemporary art challenges and expands the traditional aesthetic parameters. The exhibition not only provides a platform for these artists to showcase their innovative approaches but also invites the audience to engage in a dialogue about the evolving concept of beauty in the modern world.

In essence, 'Art within Reach II' at APSMUSEUM serves as a mirror reflecting the complex interplay between human history, nature, and the ever-changing standards of beauty. By bringing together works that traverse the spectrum of contemporary art, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity for visitors to confront their perceptions and discover new ways of seeing and understanding the world around them.