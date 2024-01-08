en English
Evergrande’s Financial Crisis Deepens: EV Division Head Detained

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Evergrande's Financial Crisis Deepens: EV Division Head Detained

The leading figure of Evergrande’s electric vehicle (EV) division, Mr. Liu Yongzhuo, has been apprehended by authorities under the suspicion of committing illicit activities, as reported in a disclosure made by the company on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Mr. Liu, the executive director and vice chairman of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, now finds himself amidst a maelstrom of legal and financial turmoil plaguing the Chinese property giant.

Evergrande’s Struggles: More Than a National Concern

Evergrande’s tribulations have become a global concern, with repercussions extending beyond China’s borders. The real estate titan’s massive debts have put international markets on edge, stirring apprehensions over potential ripple effects in the global economy. Evergrande’s circumstances have been watched closely by investors and financial institutions globally, as the firm’s downfall could potentially impact the broader real estate and related sectors worldwide.

Executives Under Investigation: A Deepening Crisis

The detention of Mr. Liu is not an isolated incident. Hui Ka Yan, chairman and founder of China Evergrande Group, is also under investigation for suspected illegal activities. These developments have sent shockwaves through the company, causing its shares to be suspended from trading and contributing to an overall decline in stock value. Just recently, Evergrande’s shares plummeted by 18.6% following the cancellation of a planned share sale to U.S.-listed NWTN.

Awaiting Resolution: The Future of Evergrande

The fate of Evergrande remains uncertain as it grapples with its mounting financial woes. The detention of key executives and the investigation into the company’s business affairs signal a deepening crisis. The world watches on as Evergrande’s saga unfolds, holding its breath for what the repercussions might be for the global market.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

