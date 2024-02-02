Evergrande Crisis Leaves Homebuyers in Limbo with Unfinished Developments in Shijiazhuang

The crumbled empire of China Evergrande Group, which once stood as the country's largest developer, has plunged countless homeowners into a state of uncertainty. The Central Plaza project in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, offers a stark illustration of the predicament. This development, initially slated to yield approximately 1,800 homes, ground to a halt in 2021 following Evergrande's default. Today, homebuyers who paid off their homes years ahead are left in the lurch, their dream abodes far from completion and no clear resolution in sight.

Evergrande's Liquidation - A Long Road Ahead

A recent court order from Hong Kong has set the wheel of Evergrande's liquidation in motion—an arduous process that is expected to tackle the restructuring of over $300 billion in liabilities. In line with China's policy priority to see through the completion of unfinished homes, Evergrande has vowed to carry on with ongoing projects. However, the sheer magnitude of incomplete developments, diminished trust in local housing authorities, and the financial health of China's real estate sector have borne the brunt of this crisis.

The Scale of Unfinished Developments

Nomura has projected that around 20 million units of unfinished homes dot the Chinese landscape, necessitating an investment of approximately $446 billion for their completion. Gavekal Dragonomics has reported that Evergrande had accepted payments from homebuyers for nearly 600,000 housing units. The remedy being proposed for this issue involves state-owned developers and local governments assuming control of some developments.

Local Government Efforts: A Beacon of Hope?

Shijiazhuang's local government offers a glimmer of hope. They have managed to complete 40 out of the 44 unfinished housing projects they took over in 2021. However, none of these belonged to Evergrande. The exact financial support rendered and the total number of projects adopted by the authorities remain shrouded in mystery.

The failure of these developments has sown seeds of mistrust in the local real estate market among aggrieved homebuyers, with some expressing remorse and pledging to refrain from future investments. As the dust settles on this crisis, the impact of Evergrande's collapse continues to reverberate, leaving homeowners in limbo and casting a long shadow over the future of China's housing sector.