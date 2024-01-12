en English
Automotive

European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions

Inspectors from the European Commission are preparing to scrutinize Chinese automakers, specifically BYD, Geely, and SAIC, as part of a wide-ranging investigation. The probe’s aim is to discern if punitive tariffs should be levied to safeguard European electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. The inquiry, launched in October with an estimated duration of 13 months, seeks to ascertain whether Chinese-produced EVs are receiving undue benefits from state subsidies.

Chinese Auto Makers Under the Lens

The probe has amplified tensions between the EU and China, with the latter branding the investigation as protectionist. The focus will solely be on Chinese brands, excluding non-Chinese brands manufactured in China, such as Tesla, Renault, and BMW. On-site inspections will entail verifying the responses the automakers provided to questionnaires.

Chinese Vehicles and the European Market

The EU market has witnessed a surge in the presence of Chinese-made vehicles, typically selling for approximately 20% less than their EU-produced counterparts. The market share of these vehicles in the European Union’s EV segment has escalated to 8% and is projected to touch 15% by 2025.

Strained Relations and Future Outlook

This development, alongside China’s probe into the alleged anti-dumping of brandy from the EU, underscores the strained relations between China and the EU. This complexity is further exacerbated by Beijing’s bolstered ties with Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU’s objective is to diminish reliance on China amid its green transition. Meanwhile, Chinese EV manufacturers are strategizing to widen their international footprint in the face of escalating domestic competition.

Worth noting, China has reportedly outpaced Japan to become the world’s largest auto exporter. Other news in the industry includes Hertz Global Holdings offloading approximately 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet, Tesla halting car production near Berlin due to component shortages, and a dip in Tesla’s China Model 3 and Model Y prices. Furthermore, Toyota Motor is planning to roll out vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries globally in the coming years.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

