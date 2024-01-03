EU Grapples with China’s Influence on Critical Infrastructure amid Geopolitical Tensions

The European Union (EU) is grappling with the increasing influence of China on its critical infrastructure, a concern that has been amplified by recent geopolitical tensions and technological shifts. The issue has been addressed in various legislative and strategic frameworks including the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, the common security and defense policy, and the Strategic Compass for Security and Defence. In a bid to mitigate these risks, the EU has implemented the European economic security strategy, focusing on minimizing economic dependencies on regimes such as China.

EU Enhances Infrastructure Resilience and Cybersecurity

The EU has been working tirelessly to bolster the resilience of its critical infrastructure and enhance cybersecurity. This has been achieved through multiple directives and regulations including the Resilience of Critical Entities Directive and the NIS 2 Directive. Proposals have also been put forward for regulations on horizontal cybersecurity and critical raw materials. However, concerns persist about potential disruptions to critical infrastructure and the risks of espionage due to stakes held by Chinese state-owned companies in European ports.

China’s Assertiveness and Economic Coercion

Recent actions by China, including its assertiveness towards Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as the weaponization of rare earth supplies for political ends, have heightened the need for the EU to de-risk its relations with the Asian superpower and other undemocratic nations. This is further underscored by China’s restrictive policies on foreign participation in its infrastructure projects and its critical information infrastructure security regulations. The document also alludes to China’s economic coercion, as demonstrated by the blockade against Lithuania, the threat of secondary sanctions, and the proliferation of digital authoritarianism and mass surveillance.

China’s Growing Ambitions in Strategic Areas

The document also flags potential risks associated with the transfer of critical knowledge through Chinese students and former European fighter pilots. It highlights China’s growing ambitions in strategic areas like Artificial Intelligence and semiconductors, and the security risks posed by China’s acquisition of critical infrastructure. The report also underscores the risks inherent in China’s military-civil fusion strategy, which seeks to strengthen the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army through the acquisition of advanced technologies. All these factors present significant challenges for the EU, as it seeks to navigate its complex relationship with China, while safeguarding its critical infrastructure and economic interests.