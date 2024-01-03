en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

EU Grapples with China’s Influence on Critical Infrastructure amid Geopolitical Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
EU Grapples with China’s Influence on Critical Infrastructure amid Geopolitical Tensions

The European Union (EU) is grappling with the increasing influence of China on its critical infrastructure, a concern that has been amplified by recent geopolitical tensions and technological shifts. The issue has been addressed in various legislative and strategic frameworks including the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, the common security and defense policy, and the Strategic Compass for Security and Defence. In a bid to mitigate these risks, the EU has implemented the European economic security strategy, focusing on minimizing economic dependencies on regimes such as China.

EU Enhances Infrastructure Resilience and Cybersecurity

The EU has been working tirelessly to bolster the resilience of its critical infrastructure and enhance cybersecurity. This has been achieved through multiple directives and regulations including the Resilience of Critical Entities Directive and the NIS 2 Directive. Proposals have also been put forward for regulations on horizontal cybersecurity and critical raw materials. However, concerns persist about potential disruptions to critical infrastructure and the risks of espionage due to stakes held by Chinese state-owned companies in European ports.

China’s Assertiveness and Economic Coercion

Recent actions by China, including its assertiveness towards Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as the weaponization of rare earth supplies for political ends, have heightened the need for the EU to de-risk its relations with the Asian superpower and other undemocratic nations. This is further underscored by China’s restrictive policies on foreign participation in its infrastructure projects and its critical information infrastructure security regulations. The document also alludes to China’s economic coercion, as demonstrated by the blockade against Lithuania, the threat of secondary sanctions, and the proliferation of digital authoritarianism and mass surveillance.

China’s Growing Ambitions in Strategic Areas

The document also flags potential risks associated with the transfer of critical knowledge through Chinese students and former European fighter pilots. It highlights China’s growing ambitions in strategic areas like Artificial Intelligence and semiconductors, and the security risks posed by China’s acquisition of critical infrastructure. The report also underscores the risks inherent in China’s military-civil fusion strategy, which seeks to strengthen the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army through the acquisition of advanced technologies. All these factors present significant challenges for the EU, as it seeks to navigate its complex relationship with China, while safeguarding its critical infrastructure and economic interests.

0
China Security
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Landmark Discovery in China: 66 New Plant Taxa Unearthed in 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Container Ship Route Accelerates Goods Transportation Between China and South America

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Announces Strategy to Enhance Phosphorus Resources by 2026

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show

By BNN Correspondents

Snowfall in Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve: A Spectacle of N ...
@China · 22 mins
Snowfall in Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve: A Spectacle of N ...
heart comment 0
Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy
Timberland Unveils Dragon-Themed Collection for Lunar New Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Timberland Unveils Dragon-Themed Collection for Lunar New Year
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘China Tour’ Ignites Frenzy Among Chinese Football Fans

By Salman Khan

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'China Tour' Ignites Frenzy Among Chinese Football Fans
Thermo Fisher Scientific Halts DNA Kit Sales in Tibet Amid Human Rights Concerns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Thermo Fisher Scientific Halts DNA Kit Sales in Tibet Amid Human Rights Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
23 seconds
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
39 seconds
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
42 seconds
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
59 seconds
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
2 mins
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
2 mins
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
3 mins
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
3 mins
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
3 mins
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
39 seconds
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app