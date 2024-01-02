en English
Business

Escalating US-China Sanctions: Chinese Companies Defy Odds with Strong Stock Performance

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Escalating US-China Sanctions: Chinese Companies Defy Odds with Strong Stock Performance

As tensions between the US and China continue to escalate, the economic landscape is undergoing seismic shifts. The increased sanctions have sparked a wave of uncertainty, particularly in sectors like technology, health, advanced manufacturing, and finance. Despite these challenges, several Chinese companies have managed to defy the odds, with their stocks showing strong performance on domestic markets.

Sanctions and Stock Performance

Notably, China’s largest semiconductor maker SMIC, oil company CNOOC, cybersecurity firm 360 Security Technology, and telecom operator China Mobile have seen a significant surge in their stock prices. These companies, which are among the top entities sanctioned by the US, have become profitable investments for onshore funds, particularly during an election year in the US. On the other hand, broader market indexes like the CSI 500 and Hang Seng Index have underperformed.

The US government continues to impose sanctions on Chinese companies, citing concerns over national security, military connections, and forced labor allegations. The most recent restrictions have been linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These actions have led to substantial withdrawals of international funds from China’s onshore stock markets, devaluing the sanctioned companies.

‘Patriotic Buying’ Trend

However, a phenomenon known as ‘patriotic buying’ has emerged, where local investors show their support by investing in blacklisted entities. This has helped to stabilize stock prices. For instance, China Mobile, which was blacklisted in 2020, witnessed a 48% increase in its stock price in Hong Kong, attracting significant local investment.

Experts predict this trend of local support will continue, providing a safety net for the sanctioned companies’ stock prices. The outperformance of these sanctioned Chinese companies could be due to domestic patriotic buying and some investors betting on the end of major outflows post sanctions.

The Future of Sanctions and Investments

As US-China sanctions continue to multiply, market uncertainty and significant risks for various sectors are expected to persist. Global funds are likely to continue shunning sanctioned Chinese companies for compliance reasons, keeping these stocks away from the attention of investors and reducing their price volatilities.

While the current landscape is fraught with uncertainty, one thing remains clear: The actions of the US and China are reshaping the global economic order, with far-reaching implications. As the world watches, the resilience of these sanctioned companies and the steadfast support of local investors serve as a testament to the complex interplay of power, ambition, and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

