China

Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:10 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:20 am EST
Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated in the South China Sea. The Philippines has accused Chinese coastguard and maritime militia of aggressive actions, including firing water cannons at Filipino resupply boats, causing damage. China, however, has labelled these accusations as ‘purely false hype.’ The incidents reflect the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where multiple nations claim overlapping rights, leading to frequent confrontations.

Escalating Conflict in South China Sea

The conflict has intensified remarkably in recent months around Scarborough Shoal and the Second Thomas Shoal. Beijing has accused Manila of infringing upon China’s territory, while the Philippines condemns China for repeatedly violating its sovereignty. The Philippines, pursuing a more assertive policy against China, has sought restraint. However, China has continued its aggressive acts, including using military-grade lasers and firing water cannons at Philippine vessels.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China’s Military Amid Rising Tensions)

China’s Assertive Stance and Response

China’s actions are fundamentally rooted in its claim of ownership over nearly the entire South China Sea, rejecting an international tribunal award in 2016. China has promoted two senior officers to generals, including Hu Zhongming, who was named the commander of the country’s navy. Hu’s operational experience commanding both submarines and surface ships may signal China’s intensified interest in South China Sea.

(Read Also: China’s Military Opposes the US Defense Act: A Deep Dive into Geopolitical Tensions)

International Involvement and Implications

The Philippines has shifted towards its traditional ally, the United States, and conducted joint patrols and military exercises in the West Philippine Sea. Other countries, including Australia and Canada, joined the joint patrols, aiming to push back against China’s aggressive actions with international support. This ongoing standoff poses a significant threat to security and stability in the region. The United States, accused of inciting and supporting the Philippines’ actions, has been drawn into this geopolitical strategy to contain China, escalating tensions and threatening regional peace.

China Philippines
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

