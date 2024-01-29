Enapter AG Forms Joint Venture with Wolong Electric Group to Expand in China

German hydrogen technology company, Enapter AG, has revealed plans to expand its global footprint with a joint venture agreement with China's Wolong Electric Group Co, Ltd. The partnership, an extension of an earlier accord inked on August 7, 2023, will see the production and sale of AEM electrolysers in China, a market where Enapter hasn't previously established production or sales facilities.

Enapter and Wolong: Partners in Hydrogen Technology

Enapter, holding a 49% stake in the venture, will supply stacks for the creation of AEM electrolysers and grant an exclusive license to manufacture and market these electrolysers in China. The company will further provide engineering services and technical support to the venture. Wolong, on the other hand, will hold a 51% stake while injecting approximately 2 million euros in cash and offering financial, production, and human resources.

Enapter's Global Strategy

This partnership aligns with Enapter's global strategy of fostering international collaborations to expedite the global energy transition away from fossil fuels. The company's patented AEM technology is a cornerstone of this strategy. Enapter's modular systems are employed globally across various sectors and the company has a solid presence on the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges.

A Profitable Market Awaits

The joint venture intends to capitalize on Wolong's local expertise to establish a production and sales network for Enapter's products in the bustling Chinese market. The stacks for the AEM electrolysers will continue to be manufactured at Enapter's manufacturing facility in Pisa, Italy. As the world increasingly turns to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, Enapter and Wolong's partnership could have far-reaching implications for the global energy landscape.