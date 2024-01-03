en English
China

Electrochromic Glass: The Future of Energy-Efficient Materials

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Electrochromic Glass: The Future of Energy-Efficient Materials

Electrochromic glass, a type of ‘smart material’ that adjusts its tint or opacity in response to an electric voltage, is gaining traction as an innovative solution for enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings and automobiles. Unlike photochromic glasses that intrinsically react to light intensity, electrochromic glass relies on an external electric current for rapid and reversible adjustments to its properties.

The Working Principle of Electrochromic Glass

The glass is composed of two layers with an electrochromic coating sandwiched in between. When electrified, this coating aligns ions to modulate light passage. This innovative technology requires sophisticated software and controls to respond to predictive and real-time factors such as weather conditions and user preferences, thus optimizing its performance.

Market Growth and Industry Applications

The electrochromic glass market is set to increase from $1.8 billion in 2022 to approximately $4 billion by 2030, at an annual growth rate of around 9%. This technology finds application across various industries, including automotive, construction, aerospace, and mobile telecommunications. A patent landscape analysis reveals that China leads in innovation, accounting for 52% of patent families, followed by the U.S. and Japan. European activity is also on the rise, likely spurred by energy-saving legislations.

Key Industry Players and Market Potential

Key industry players include Saint-Gobain, View, Corning, LG Chem, BOE Technology Group, and Schott. Research Frontiers Inc and Gauzy Ltd recently showcased their SPD SmartGlass technology at CES 2024, emphasizing its potential to increase the driving range for electric vehicles by up to 5.5% and reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. With Gauzy securing 20 contracts with OEMs, airlines, or Tier 1 aviation suppliers, the technology demonstrates robust market penetration. The growing interest in electrochromic glass for mobile phone applications further highlights its expanding market potential.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

