Eight Officials in Guangdong Publicly Criticized for ‘Lying Flat’

Eight local government officials in Guangdong, China, have been publicly criticized for ‘lying flat,’ a term commonly associated with underperformance or lack of effort. This instance of naming and shaming comes in the wake of a Nanshan township government meeting, with the officials now facing investigation and potential ‘rectification’ measures for a six-month period.

‘Lying Flat’ Phenomenon

The term ‘lying flat’ has typically been used to describe a social trend where individuals, notably unemployed youth, choose to opt out of the competitive rat race due to economic disenchantment. However, the term’s usage in this context refers to government employees who are viewed as unproductive.

A Broader Initiative

This action seems to be part of a wider drive to tackle inefficiency and reduce costs amidst financial pressures on local governments. These burdens have been exacerbated by the burst property bubble, economic downturn, and the financial fallout of the zero-COVID policy, which has significantly depleted local fiscal resources.

Increased Scrutiny of Public Employees

This strain has led to heightened scrutiny of public employees, with accusations of some drawing salaries without making proper contributions to their roles. In many cases, such behaviors are attributed to nepotism. The Nanshan government’s move is aligned with similar endeavors seen in other provinces where officials have been reprimanded for comparable reasons. Faced with financial challenges, local governments are compelled to seek ways to optimize their workforce, grappling with reduced revenues from land transfer fees and increased expenditures due to pandemic-related measures.