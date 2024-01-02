EHang’s EH216-S Aircraft Conducts Successful Commercial Flight Demonstrations in China

EHang Holdings Limited, an international forerunner in urban air mobility (UAM) technology, has marked a major breakthrough in China’s aerial mobility landscape by successfully conducting commercial flight demonstrations of its EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles in Guangzhou and Hefei. The EH216-S aircraft, which have been certified for standard airworthiness by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, were demonstrated at Jiulong Lake Park in Guangzhou and Luogang Central Park in Hefei, attracting a diverse audience, including government officials, citizens, and industry representatives.

Advancing Aerial Mobility

These demonstrations signify a pivotal advancement in aerial mobility, particularly for aerial sightseeing at local attractions. The EH216-S aircraft were delivered to EHang’s subsidiary ETON, an intelligent aviation technology company. Guangzhou and Hefei, the cities where the demonstrations took place, are actively fostering their low-altitude economies. Guangzhou has even established a RMB 10 billion venture capital fund for the industry, while Hefei has plans to expand aerial sightseeing routes.

Government Support and Future Plans

The Hefei government is showing significant support for this groundbreaking initiative, with plans to purchase or finance up to 100 EH216 series vehicles, backed by a US$100 million investment. Both cities have launched initiatives to encourage the low-altitude economy, with Guangzhou granting substantial subsidies for eligible projects. This widespread governmental backing reflects the growing interest and investment in this new mode of transportation, which promises to revolutionize urban mobility.

Ehang’s Progress and Prospects

EHang’s CEO, Mr. Huazhi Hu, expressed optimism about the company’s progress and the support it has received from partners, regulators, and national policies. He anticipates the commercial operation of EH216-S in the near future. With over 42,000 successful flights and a top speed of 130km/h, the EH216-S model aircraft is poised to bring about a radical transformation in the way people travel, particularly in urban settings.

With the low-altitude economy in China projected to contribute between 3 trillion yuan and 5 trillion yuan to the economy by 2025, EHang is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. The successful demonstrations of the EH216-S aircraft not only underscore EHang’s technological prowess but also signal the dawn of a new era in urban air mobility.