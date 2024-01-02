en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, has filed a class action lawsuit against EHang Holdings Limited, alleging violations of federal securities laws between January 20, 2022, and November 6, 2023. The lawsuit accuses EHang of making false and misleading statements concerning its business partnerships, particularly with companies like United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone. Evidence from former employees suggests these companies had terminated their deals with EHang, contrary to the claims made by the company.

The Allegations

The lawsuit further alleges that EHang misrepresented its pre-order customers’ financial capacity to purchase its aircraft. It is claimed that some of these customers did not operate in the aviation sector, thereby raising doubts about their ability to afford such aircraft. These alleged misrepresentations are believed to have resulted in materially false statements that impacted the company’s market performance.

The Impact on Investors

When the truth emerged, investors reportedly suffered financial damages. As such, the Schall Law Firm is now calling on investors who purchased EHang securities within the specified class period to contact them before the deadline of February 2, 2024, to possibly recover their losses.

Expertise in Shareholder Rights Litigation

The Schall Law Firm is known for its specialization in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. It seeks to protect and recover losses for investors who have been affected by alleged violations of securities laws. This case against EHang Holdings Limited is among the latest instances of the firm’s commitment to this mission.

0
Aviation Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Crisis Looms Over U.S. Aviation Sector Due to Funding Shortfall

By Muhammad Jawad

Family Ties Take Flight: Mother-Son Duo Enchants Passengers on United Airlines Journey

By Mazhar Abbas

Heartwarming Family Reunion at 30,000 Feet: A United Airlines Story

By Olalekan Adigun

Blackcomb Helicopters Welcomes New Director, Nick Salisbury, Marking a ...
@Aviation · 47 mins
Blackcomb Helicopters Welcomes New Director, Nick Salisbury, Marking a ...
heart comment 0
Nick Salisbury Joins Blackcomb Helicopters as Director

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nick Salisbury Joins Blackcomb Helicopters as Director
A Comparative Analysis of Major U.S. Airlines: Service Standards, Performance, and Industry Dynamics

By Mazhar Abbas

A Comparative Analysis of Major U.S. Airlines: Service Standards, Performance, and Industry Dynamics
French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?
Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida

By Momen Zellmi

Aviation-Themed Mansion with Helicopter Bedroom Hits the Market in Florida
Latest Headlines
World News
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
23 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
46 seconds
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
48 seconds
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
57 seconds
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
57 seconds
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
1 min
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
1 min
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
2 mins
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
26 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app