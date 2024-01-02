EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, has filed a class action lawsuit against EHang Holdings Limited, alleging violations of federal securities laws between January 20, 2022, and November 6, 2023. The lawsuit accuses EHang of making false and misleading statements concerning its business partnerships, particularly with companies like United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone. Evidence from former employees suggests these companies had terminated their deals with EHang, contrary to the claims made by the company.

The Allegations

The lawsuit further alleges that EHang misrepresented its pre-order customers’ financial capacity to purchase its aircraft. It is claimed that some of these customers did not operate in the aviation sector, thereby raising doubts about their ability to afford such aircraft. These alleged misrepresentations are believed to have resulted in materially false statements that impacted the company’s market performance.

The Impact on Investors

When the truth emerged, investors reportedly suffered financial damages. As such, the Schall Law Firm is now calling on investors who purchased EHang securities within the specified class period to contact them before the deadline of February 2, 2024, to possibly recover their losses.

Expertise in Shareholder Rights Litigation

The Schall Law Firm is known for its specialization in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. It seeks to protect and recover losses for investors who have been affected by alleged violations of securities laws. This case against EHang Holdings Limited is among the latest instances of the firm’s commitment to this mission.