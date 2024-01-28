Economic Strain of Hongbao Tradition Among Elderly in China During Spring Festival

The anticipation of the Spring Festival, commonly known as the Chinese New Year, is laced with tradition and familial warmth. Central to this celebration is the practice of gifting hongbao, red envelopes filled with money. However, the challenge of maintaining this tradition is becoming increasingly strenuous for some, notably the elderly in rural areas.

Hongbao: A Burden or a Blessing?

In rural Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, it is a custom for grandparents to present hongbao to their children and grandchildren, who, in return, kneel and extend New Year's greetings. However, the escalating amounts in these envelopes have started to put a strain on those with limited resources. The strain is so significant that some elderly are considering forgoing the practice of giving hongbao.

Contrasting this, a resident of Anhui Province, who works in Shanghai as a janitor, revealed that instead of giving, he receives small sums in hongbao from property owners for his work. However, when he visits his hometown, he finds himself compelled to provide a substantial hongbao to his parents.

Addressing the Hongbao Dilemma

Recognizing the financial burden on farmers, the local government in Fuyang, Anhui, has taken steps to address the issue. They're promoting the idea of a reasonable and affordable sum for hongbao, which could alleviate some of the financial stress.

Varying Perceptions and Practices

The reception and practice of hongbao differ across regions. Affluent grandparents in Shanghai hand out generous hongbao without expecting any formalities. On the other hand, some find the practice complex and, to prevent imbalance in exchanges, choose to abstain from giving. Moreover, some urban and rural households have decided to forego the hongbao exchange altogether, choosing instead to share a communal feast.

The tradition of giving yasuiqian, or hongbao, was initially intended as an auspicious gesture of good wishes, not for the money it contained. This has sparked a call for a return to the tradition's original intent, moving away from the mounting social concerns over the increasing sums of money involved.