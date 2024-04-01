Eco-Friendly Burials Gain Momentum in China Ahead of Qingming Festival: A Sustainable Tribute

As Qingming Festival approaches, localities across China are adopting eco-friendly burial methods, signaling a shift towards sustainable practices in honoring the deceased. Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei's civil affairs departments hosted a sea burial event on March 31, 2024, where 35 individuals were commemorated, highlighting the growing acceptance of alternative burial methods. This initiative aims to alleviate land resource strain, contribute to environmental protection, and fulfill emotional needs for commemorating loved ones.

Expanding Eco-Friendly Burial Options

With Qingming Festival, also known as "Tomb-Sweeping Festival," drawing near, the emphasis on eco-friendly burials is more pronounced than ever. In Beijing, the tradition of scattering ashes at sea has been ongoing since May 1994, with nearly 34,000 deceased individuals commemorated through 774 collective ash scattering activities over 30 years. Shenzhen introduced flower bed burials this year, where ashes are buried in biodegradable containers without a tombstone, emphasizing life's continuation among the flowers. This novel approach witnessed over 250 applications in just 10 days, showcasing the public's growing acceptance.

Regional Efforts and Public Perception

Efforts to promote eco-friendly burials extend beyond the capital. Yunnan Province encourages tree and flower burials, achieving an eco-friendly burial rate of 51.02%. Meanwhile, Shandong, Henan, and Liaoning provinces are increasing their promotion of alternative burial methods. This shift from traditional burial practices to environmentally conscious ones reflects a broader change in societal attitudes towards funerals and commemorations. Experts and academics highlight the benefits of green burials, including reduced land use and fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Changing Traditions and Embracing Sustainability

The adoption of eco-friendly burials marks a significant departure from traditional practices, with many families now opting for tree burials, flower burials, and sea burials. These methods not only conserve land resources but also align with environmental protection goals. As ecological awareness grows, so does the willingness of individuals and families to embrace sustainable burial practices. The discovery of a large-scale cemetery cluster in Jinan, containing over 300 ancient tombs, further underscores the evolving relationship between cultural traditions and modern environmental considerations.