en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

E-Bike Sales Surpass Electric Cars with Advanced Features Showcased at CES

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
E-Bike Sales Surpass Electric Cars with Advanced Features Showcased at CES

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the latest models of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, took center stage with advanced capabilities such as integration with the ChatGPT chatbot. In 2023, 44 million e-bikes were sold worldwide, and projections indicate that sales could skyrocket to 77 million by 2030, surpassing electric car sales. This surge in popularity is attributed to the combination of outdoor enjoyment and ease of use, as these bikes provide a sense of freedom without requiring excessive physical effort, particularly on challenging terrains.

The Fascination with E-bikes

E-bikes are gaining fans worldwide due to their ability to offer the thrill of cycling without the sweat. They are seen as an affordable, convenient, and environmentally-friendly alternative to cars for city commuting. The Chinese company, Urtopia, showcased its new e-bike with ChatGPT capabilities, allowing riders to interact with a control panel for navigation and tour suggestions. Another Chinese firm, Okai, delved into the e-bike market, responding to the increased demand in Europe post-Covid-19.

Regulations and Design Enhancements

In the United States, e-bike speeds are regulated to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, aligning with typical city speed limits. Modern e-bike designs have evolved to feature lightweight materials like carbon fiber and battery systems optimized for range. They also include practical elements for carrying cargo. Okai’s models go a step further with hidden compartments for tracking devices to locate the bike if stolen.

Appeal Across Demographics

E-bikes cater to a broad consumer base, from the younger generations to seniors with mobility issues. They offer a seamless blend of technology, convenience, and outdoor pleasure. The integration of AI, represented by the ChatGPT chatbot, enhances user experience by providing interactive navigation and tour suggestions. The e-bike trend, as demonstrated at CES, is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable and convenient transportation solutions that cater to all age groups.

0
China Transportation
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
22 seconds ago
A Week in Review: Celebrating the Diversity of Global Experiences
The past week has been a vibrant kaleidoscope of activity across the globe, painting a picture of diverse human experiences and the natural phenomena that shape our world. The centerpiece of attention was the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in China’s Heilongjiang province. The festival’s Ice and Snow World was a wonderland of artistry,
A Week in Review: Celebrating the Diversity of Global Experiences
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
21 mins ago
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
IEA Report: Renewable Energy Capacity Grows at Fastest Rate in Two Decades but Falls Short of COP28 Target
23 mins ago
IEA Report: Renewable Energy Capacity Grows at Fastest Rate in Two Decades but Falls Short of COP28 Target
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
55 seconds ago
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
9 mins ago
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis
18 mins ago
Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
10 seconds
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
30 seconds
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
32 seconds
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
54 seconds
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
1 min
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
1 min
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
1 min
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
2 mins
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app