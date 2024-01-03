en English
China

Dual-Atom Catalysts: A Game-Changer for Green Energy Conversion

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Dual-Atom Catalysts: A Game-Changer for Green Energy Conversion

In a breakthrough that promises a significant leap towards sustainable energy conversion, researchers from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, a part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, have developed advanced dual-atom catalysts (DACs). The research, published in Nature Communications, brings to light a novel strategy that enhances the efficiency of oxygen reduction, oxygen evolution, and hydrogen evolution reactions. These are pivotal to water splitting systems (WSSs), which are central to green energy technologies.

Dual-Atom Catalysts Outshine Single-Atom Counterparts

The DACs, characterized by two metal atoms at each active site, offer multifunctional catalytic activity and higher atomic utilization. They effectively lower the energy barriers for reactions compared to their single-atom counterparts (SACs). This unique property makes them highly desirable for energy conversion processes, particularly in the realm of green energy.

Revolutionizing Catalyst Synthesis

The researchers have introduced a groundbreaking atomization/sintering strategy to synthesize and manipulate cobalt (Co) species. This innovative approach can be applied to create 21 other types of DACs, indicating the versatility of the process. The strategy has the potential to revolutionize the synthesis of DACs, opening new avenues for sustainable energy harnessing methods.

Impressive Performance in Energy Conversion

The newly developed dual-atom CoN catalyst has shown promising results in zinc-air batteries, maintaining stability for an impressive 800 hours. Furthermore, it supported continuous water splitting for a staggering 1,000 hours. These findings suggest that DACs could lead to more efficient and sustainable energy conversion methods. However, further research is necessary to test the performance of these catalysts under various conditions, including cold temperatures and seawater. This will address challenges related to large-scale or commercial deployment of DACs.

China Energy Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

