DRC Revises Mining Deal, Adjusts Royalty Payments for Chinese Partners

Following a renegotiation, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has maintained its current mining deal shareholding structure with Chinese partners, Sinohydro Corp and China Railway Group Limited. However, the royalty payments have undergone an adjustment. The Chinese firms will now pay DRC 1.2% in royalties annually, a move that came as a response to concerns raised by the DRC government over the sufficiency of benefits from the initial agreement with former President Joseph Kabila.

Revisiting the Original Deal

The original deal, which saw the Chinese firms secure a 68% stake in a joint venture with DRC's state mining company Gecamines, included a commitment to $3 billion worth of infrastructure projects. However, the state auditor found that only $822 million had been disbursed, triggering calls for an increase in the commitment to $20 billion.

Equity Distribution Remains Unchanged

While President Felix Tshisekedi had sought to increase DRC's stake from 32% to 70%, the renegotiated terms did not bring about a change in the equity distribution. The head of the Inspection Generale des Finances described the deal as a 'win-win', despite concerns over tax exemptions for Sicomines and prior unfulfilled financial obligations.

Implications for the DRC Economy

The DRC, a significant global producer of cobalt and copper, has a mining sector substantially influenced by Chinese companies. In his inauguration speech following his second-term win, President Tshisekedi underscored the importance of the agreement for the nation's economic growth.