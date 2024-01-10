en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Dongfeng Unveils Nammi 01 EV Amid Challenges in Exporting Chinese Electric Vehicles to Europe

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Dongfeng Unveils Nammi 01 EV Amid Challenges in Exporting Chinese Electric Vehicles to Europe

In an exciting development in the world of electric vehicles (EVs), Chinese automaker Dongfeng has unveiled its latest offering, the Nammi 01 EV. The compact car, brimming with innovative features, is now in production, with the first units having recently rolled off the assembly line.

Unveiling the Nammi 01 EV: A Compact Powerhouse

The Nammi 01 EV, a compact car, measures 4.03 meters in length, 1.81 meters in width, and 1.57 meters in height, and comes with a wheelbase of 2.66 meters. It boasts a 5-inch digital instrument unit and a 12.8-inch multimedia display, offering drivers a technologically advanced cockpit. The car is available in two color schemes—black and white or black and gray—and features mood lighting with a choice of 32 colors. Additional amenities include extras like wireless phone charging, adding a touch of luxury to the compact EV.

Performance and Power: The Heart of the Nammi 01 EV

Under the hood, the Nammi 01 EV’s electric motor delivers 94 horsepower and 160 Newton meters of torque, enabling it to reach a top speed of 140 km/h. Potential owners have the choice between two battery options: a 31.45 kWh battery that provides a range of 330 km, and a 42.3 kWh battery that offers a range of 430 km, as per the Chinese CLTC cycle. Remarkably, the car’s efficient charging system allows it to charge from 30 to 80 percent in merely 30 minutes, and gain a 200 km range in just 8 minutes of charging.

Export Challenges: The Roadblock to Europe

Despite the advancements in Chinese EVs, a significant challenge remains in exporting these vehicles to Europe. In particular, high shipping costs have been a hurdle. Ocean liner rental fees reached a staggering $115,000 per day in 2021, which has notably impacted the prices of Chinese electric cars in Hungary. As a result, Chinese brands have found it challenging to increase their sales in Europe due to these shipping issues.

To navigate these obstacles, companies like Build Your Dreams (BYD) are considering localizing production by establishing manufacturing plants in Europe. BYD, for instance, is planning to open its first European factory in Szeged, Hungary. The Hungarian factory will produce electric cars equipped with a 17.6 kWh battery, capable of a 155-160 km range and a top speed of 130 km/h, marking a significant step forward in Chinese EVs’ journey in Europe.

0
Automotive China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
22 mins ago
School Bus Crashes into Pole: Driver's Mistake Leads to Chaos and Criticism
In a startling incident, a school bus veered off course and crashed into a telephone pole in Roselle. The accident, which caused not only significant damage but also a downpour of wires, was reportedly due to the driver’s fatal mistake of hitting the gas pedal instead of the brakes. An Unexpected Turn of Events The
School Bus Crashes into Pole: Driver's Mistake Leads to Chaos and Criticism
MSI Showcases Innovative Smart Technology and EV Chargers at CES 2024
1 hour ago
MSI Showcases Innovative Smart Technology and EV Chargers at CES 2024
CES 2024 Unveils Futuristic Flying Cars and Akira-Inspired Electric Motorcycle
2 hours ago
CES 2024 Unveils Futuristic Flying Cars and Akira-Inspired Electric Motorcycle
VinFast Unveils Electric Pickup Truck Prototype, Reinforcing Commitment to EV Market
43 mins ago
VinFast Unveils Electric Pickup Truck Prototype, Reinforcing Commitment to EV Market
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
1 hour ago
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
26 seconds
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
31 seconds
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
44 seconds
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
1 min
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
1 min
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
3 mins
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
3 mins
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
5 mins
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
5 mins
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app