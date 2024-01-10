Dongfeng Unveils Nammi 01 EV Amid Challenges in Exporting Chinese Electric Vehicles to Europe

In an exciting development in the world of electric vehicles (EVs), Chinese automaker Dongfeng has unveiled its latest offering, the Nammi 01 EV. The compact car, brimming with innovative features, is now in production, with the first units having recently rolled off the assembly line.

Unveiling the Nammi 01 EV: A Compact Powerhouse

The Nammi 01 EV, a compact car, measures 4.03 meters in length, 1.81 meters in width, and 1.57 meters in height, and comes with a wheelbase of 2.66 meters. It boasts a 5-inch digital instrument unit and a 12.8-inch multimedia display, offering drivers a technologically advanced cockpit. The car is available in two color schemes—black and white or black and gray—and features mood lighting with a choice of 32 colors. Additional amenities include extras like wireless phone charging, adding a touch of luxury to the compact EV.

Performance and Power: The Heart of the Nammi 01 EV

Under the hood, the Nammi 01 EV’s electric motor delivers 94 horsepower and 160 Newton meters of torque, enabling it to reach a top speed of 140 km/h. Potential owners have the choice between two battery options: a 31.45 kWh battery that provides a range of 330 km, and a 42.3 kWh battery that offers a range of 430 km, as per the Chinese CLTC cycle. Remarkably, the car’s efficient charging system allows it to charge from 30 to 80 percent in merely 30 minutes, and gain a 200 km range in just 8 minutes of charging.

Export Challenges: The Roadblock to Europe

Despite the advancements in Chinese EVs, a significant challenge remains in exporting these vehicles to Europe. In particular, high shipping costs have been a hurdle. Ocean liner rental fees reached a staggering $115,000 per day in 2021, which has notably impacted the prices of Chinese electric cars in Hungary. As a result, Chinese brands have found it challenging to increase their sales in Europe due to these shipping issues.

To navigate these obstacles, companies like Build Your Dreams (BYD) are considering localizing production by establishing manufacturing plants in Europe. BYD, for instance, is planning to open its first European factory in Szeged, Hungary. The Hungarian factory will produce electric cars equipped with a 17.6 kWh battery, capable of a 155-160 km range and a top speed of 130 km/h, marking a significant step forward in Chinese EVs’ journey in Europe.