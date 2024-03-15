Dominica Marks 20 Years of Diplomatic Ties with China, PM Skerrit Commits to Strengthened Partnership

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has reaffirmed Dominica's unwavering commitment to its enduring partnership with China, highlighting the milestone 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the People's Republic of China. At a reception held at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel, Skerrit underscored the significant achievements and mutual benefits that have arisen from this partnership, promising to explore new avenues for collaboration and to continue supporting the one China principle.

Two Decades of Progress and Solidarity

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 2004, Dominica and China have embarked on a journey characterized by shared visions and aspirations. Prime Minister Skerrit emphasized the vast expanse of achievements unlocked together, from infrastructural developments to advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and education. These projects, funded by China, have not only transformed Dominica's landscape but have also significantly enhanced the well-being of its people. Skerrit's acknowledgment of China's support in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and during the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the depth of their solidarity.

Looking Forward: A Future of Possibilities

Prime Minister Skerrit's speech was not just a reflection on past successes but also a forward-looking commitment to a future brimming with possibilities. He envisions the Dominica-China relationship growing stronger, with even more significant achievements and deeper cooperation. This partnership, according to Skerrit, exemplifies mutual respect and shared goals, setting a precedent for international cooperation. The Prime Minister also reiterated Dominica's support for the peaceful reunification of China, signaling a continued respect for China's sovereignty and international law.

Gratitude and Mutual Respect

In his address, Skerrit extended heartfelt gratitude to President Xi Jinping, the Government, and the People of the People's Republic of China, acknowledging the instrumental role they have played in Dominica's development over the past two decades. This expression of thanks underscores the profound respect and appreciation that underpins the Dominican-Chinese relationship. As Dominica looks to the future, it is clear that this partnership is poised to usher in an era defined by prosperity, peace, and progress, resonating through generations to come.

As Dominica and China celebrate this significant anniversary, the commitment to strengthening their partnership reflects a mutual desire to achieve greater heights together. The past two decades have laid a solid foundation for a future where both nations can continue to benefit from each other's support, cooperation, and shared vision for progress. This enduring friendship stands as a testament to the power of international solidarity and the endless possibilities that arise from true partnership and mutual respect.