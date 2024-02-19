Deng Wei and Julia Xiang Wrap Filming 'Love of the Divine Tree', Premiering on iQIYI

In a world where love intertwines with destiny, the completion of the C-drama 'Love of the Divine Tree' marks a milestone in storytelling. Starring Deng Wei and Julia Xiang in pivotal roles, this series promises to take viewers on a journey of love, betrayal, and rebirth. With the last scene successfully shot, anticipation builds for its premiere on iQIYI, exploring the depths of an immortal love that defies time itself.

Unveiling a Tale of Immortal Bonds

At the heart of 'Love of the Divine Tree' is the story of Mu Qing Ge and Su Yi Shui, portrayed by Julia Xiang and Deng Wei respectively. Set against the mystical backdrop of the Xishan Sect, the narrative delves into Qing Ge's ultimate sacrifice alongside her disciple Yi Shui to seal away the malevolent Ling Quan. This act of valor lays the groundwork for a saga that spans life, death, and the realms beyond.

The drama, based on the web novel 'Xian Tai You Shu' by Kuang Shang Jia Kuang, is brought to life under the direction of Yin Tao, with Liu Fang steering the ship. As the tale unfolds, viewers are taken twenty years after Qing Ge's sacrifice. Yi Shui, driven by the weight of the past and the revelations of Qing Ge's demise, sets on a path to facilitate her reincarnation. Reborn as Xue Ran Ran, Qing Ge finds herself under Yi Shui's vigilant protection, reigniting the embers of a love that had never truly waned.

Challenges on the Path to Rekindled Love

The journey of Qing Ge and Yi Shui is fraught with peril. As they navigate the treacherous waters of their reincarnated lives, they face off against Ling Quan's resurgence and a myriad of conspiracies. Each challenge serves only to fortify their bond, painting a vivid picture of love's enduring strength against the backdrop of celestial conflict. The drama artfully interweaves themes of love, betrayal, and rebirth, setting the stage for a narrative rich with emotional depth and fantastical intrigue.

Supporting Deng Wei and Julia Xiang, the cast includes talents like Chen Xinhai, Zhang Weina, Deng Kai, and Cao Yuchen, each bringing a unique layer to the storytelling canvas. As the drama spans a total of 40 episodes, it promises to be a journey as expansive as it is profound.

A Glimpse Behind the Scenes

The release of the completion photos offers fans an intimate look into the making of 'Love of the Divine Tree.' These images not only celebrate the culmination of filming but also serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew. As viewers await the premiere on iQIYI, these snapshots provide a tantalizing preview of the visual and emotional tapestry that awaits.

As 'Love of the Divine Tree' readies itself for its grand unveiling on iQIYI, the anticipation among fans and newcomers alike reaches a fever pitch. This drama, rooted in the rich soil of its source material, is poised to blossom into a tale of love that transcends the boundaries of life and death. Through the journey of Mu Qing Ge and Su Yi Shui, viewers will be invited to explore the depths of connection, the pain of separation, and the joy of reunion. The story of 'Love of the Divine Tree' is a testament to the enduring power of love, standing as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.