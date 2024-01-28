Deeper Ties Forged Between China and Nigeria: Focus on Infrastructure, Economic Cooperation, and UN Reforms

The diplomatic ties that bind China and Nigeria have been tightened through a recent visit by a Chinese delegation headed by Mr. Wu Peng, the Director-General of the Department of African Affairs, MFA, China. This visit marks a significant step towards fostering future high-level exchanges, potentially involving ministerial and presidential visits.

Infrastructure Development: A Central Focus

The pivotal subject of their discussions was infrastructure development, with both nations underscoring their joint commitment to Nigeria's economic growth. China solidified its support by announcing a recent loan for a railway project, expressing confidence in Nigeria's economic prospects, and aligning with President Bola Tinubu's development agenda.

Expanding Economic Cooperation

Further economic cooperation was deliberated, including Nigeria's involvement in China's Belt and Road Initiative and collaboration in sectors like value-added manufacturing and battery-related minerals. The creation of jobs and local economic empowerment were also the primary focus points, highlighting the mutual benefits of this strengthened alliance.

Global Positioning and UN Reforms

China endorsed Nigeria's appeal for increased African representation on the United Nations Security Council, aligning with China's broader advocacy for a more equitable international order. This development is significant against the backdrop of the Global South's collective identity at the UN and the wider push for UN reforms, including the creation of the group of 77 developing nations advocating for a New International Economic Order.

The visit underlines a shared optimism for Africa's rise in the 21st century and the role both China and Nigeria will play in this development. The countries agreed to maintain the momentum with reciprocal visits, demonstrating a consolidated partnership that spans infrastructure, trade, and global positioning.