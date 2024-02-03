Decoding the Genetics of Lotus Blooming: Unveiling the Role of NnFT Genes

A groundbreaking study led by scientists from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has decoded the molecular mechanisms playing a pivotal role in the flowering transition of lotus plants. Revered for its ornamental value in China, understanding the blooming process of the lotus plant can pave the way for its genetic enhancement.

Unraveling the Mystery of Lotus Flowering

The research team identified eight homologous FLOWERING LOCUS T (FT) genes, referred to as NnFT1-NnFT8, within the genome of the Asian lotus. These genes are integral in the flowering activation complex and their discovery provides an insightful glance into the molecular workings of lotus blooming.

Role of NnFT2 and NnFT3 in Flowering Transition

Among the NnFT genes, NnFT2 and NnFT3 emerged as the predominantly expressed genes, with abundant transcripts in floral-related organs and leaves. These genes were found to interact with the FLOWERING LOCUS D (NnFD) protein, further emphasizing their critical role in the flowering process of the lotus plant.

Implications of the Research

To corroborate the importance of NnFT genes, the researchers conducted experiments that involved the overexpression of NnFT2 and NnFT3 in Arabidopsis ft-10 mutant plants. The late flowering phenotype of these plants was rectified, demonstrating the genes' potential in promoting floral induction.

This discovery sheds light on the intricate genetic orchestration behind the flowering transition in lotus plants. It offers valuable genetic resources for the improvement of flowering time in lotus, bolstering its ornamental appeal. The findings of this groundbreaking research have been published in the esteemed journal Plant Physiology and Biochemistry.