Algeria

Decades-Long Journey: Chinese Surgeon Reunites with Algerian Patient

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Decades-Long Journey: Chinese Surgeon Reunites with Algerian Patient

The tale of 89-year-old Chinese surgeon, Li Jinrong, and Bouammouch Kheira, an Algerian woman, is one that transcends borders, races, and decades. It’s a tale of medical innovation, international cooperation, and the enduring bonds formed through humanitarian assistance.

A Reunion 39 Years in the Making

39 years ago, Kheira, then a 12-year-old girl, underwent the first total nasal reconstruction surgery in Africa. This incredible medical feat was performed by Li and her team, and it not only greatly improved Kheira’s quality of life, but also served as a symbol of the strong friendship and mutual support between China and Algeria. Four decades later, Kheira traveled 10,000 kilometers to reunite with Li in Wuhan, during a celebratory event commemorating the 60th anniversary of China’s first foreign aid medical mission to Algeria.

Li Jinrong: A Medical Pioneer

Li’s contribution to Algerian healthcare goes beyond the groundbreaking surgery she performed on Kheira. In 1984, she joined the 11th Chinese medical aid mission to Algeria, where she made significant strides in local healthcare. She performed complex surgeries and established the first oral and maxillofacial department in Mascara, Algeria. Li’s tireless dedication and pioneering work in the field of surgery not only improved countless lives but also set the tone for future Chinese medical missions.

China’s Global Medical Aid

Li’s story is emblematic of China’s role in providing international medical aid. Since 1963, nearly 30,000 Chinese medical workers have treated almost 300 million patients in 76 countries and regions. These medical aid missions have not only provided essential healthcare services but have also created lasting connections between the Chinese aid workers and the communities they serve. The story of Li and Kheira is a testament to this enduring impact.

Algeria China
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

