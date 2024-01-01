De-risking: A Strategic Shift in G7 Nations’ Trade Policy

In 2023, the G7 nations, amidst the turmoil of global geopolitics, shifted their policy language pertaining to China from ‘decoupling’ to ‘de-risking.’ The term ‘de-risking’ is officially tied to the practice of financial institutions limiting business relationships with specific clients to avoid risks instead of managing them. Originally a financial concept, ‘de-risking’ has extended its reach beyond finance, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, to encompass a strategic diversification of corporate supply chains.

From Decoupling to De-risking

This strategic shift involves sourcing from diverse geographies and producers to mitigate the risks associated with over-reliance on a single source. A prime example of the need for de-risking is the case of Taiwan, a small island nation that until recently produced a staggering 92% of the world’s high-end semiconductor chips. This concentration of production presents significant risks due to potential geopolitical conflicts and natural disasters.

Diversification and Self-reliance

In response to these risks, countries and regions like the USA, Europe, and China are developing their own semiconductor industries and seeking greater self-reliance in sectors such as rare earth minerals, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and other essential goods. Despite efforts to stretch supply chains, a report from the Bank for International Settlements indicates that these chains might not be diversifying as intended, remaining opaque and challenging to monitor.

The Future of De-risking

The ongoing necessity to address vulnerabilities in supply chains is projected to be a critical concern for leaders going into 2024. As the world grapples with the effects of the pandemic, economic nationalism, and escalating trade tensions, the need for more resilient, transparent, and diversified supply chains becomes increasingly evident. Regardless of the challenges ahead, the shift from ‘decoupling’ to ‘de-risking’ signals a strategic change in international trade policy, one that could potentially reshape the global economic landscape.