Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway Hits Four-Year High in Coal Traffic

The Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway, an electrified lifeline in China’s coal distribution network, has recorded an impressive surge in its coal traffic. In 2023, the railway transported over 422 million tonnes of coal, marking a 6.4 percent increase year-on-year, and reaching a four-year high.

Exclusive Coal Transportation Corridor

Designed specifically for the movement of coal, this railway line serves as a critical artery, connecting the provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi, as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, to the major energy ports of Qinhuangdao and Caofeidian. Approximately one-fifth of all coal transported across China’s railways is handled by the Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway, underlining its indispensable role in the nation’s coal distribution.

Operational Improvements for Efficiency

China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd., entrusted with the operation of this vital railway line, manages around 90 pairs of heavy-haul trains daily. Recognizing the considerable demand for coal transportation, the company has made significant strides in improving operational efficiency. A key strategy has been the reduction of the interval between train departures, a move that has resulted in a notable enhancement in the delivery of coal along the Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway.

A New High in Coal Transportation

The record-breaking volume of coal traffic in 2023 reflects the strategic importance of the Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway in China’s coal distribution network. With the continued demand for coal and the operational improvements in place, the railway is poised to maintain, if not exceed, its current transportation capacity, contributing significantly to the energy needs of the nation.