China

Danfoss Tianjin Factory Harnesses 100% Green Energy: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Danfoss Tianjin Factory Harnesses 100% Green Energy: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality

The Tianjin factory of Danfoss, a leading player in the global refrigeration industry, has begun harnessing 100 percent green energy, as announced by the company. Known for its minimal carbon dioxide emissions, green energy aids corporations in attaining carbon neutrality and propels transformations across industries. This significant stride towards sustainability began when Danfoss inked a 10-year green power purchase agreement last November with State Grid (Tianjin) Integrated Energy Service Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Yinghua New Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Transition to Green Energy

This contract allows Danfoss to procure green power from Yinghua’s newly constructed solar farm, stationed 20 km from the factory. Outfitted with an impressive capacity of 142.8 megawatts and an annual generation of 165 million kilowatt-hours, the solar farm’s production far surpasses the factory’s yearly consumption of 45 million kWh. This switch to green energy is expected to curtail the factory’s carbon emissions by a substantial 28,000 tonnes annually.

A Step Towards Carbon Neutrality

Xu Yang, the president of Danfoss China, lauded this progression as a key move towards the company’s carbon neutrality targets. Danfoss’ approach to sustainability follows a three-fold path: minimizing energy consumption through efficient solutions, reusing energy, and procuring renewable energy. The Tianjin factory has already put into motion various energy-efficient solutions from Danfoss to amplify its energy efficiency. It has adopted waste heat recovery technology, linking the data center and the agricultural sector in an innovative scheme that promotes energy conservation and emission reduction.

Future Perspectives

As digital transformation accelerates, the power consumption of data centers is on the rise, with China’s data centers consuming a significant portion of power. The project can fully absorb large amounts of waste heat in the data center and use an air source heat pump to transport heat to an ecological farm, thereby reducing the consumption of electric energy and fostering the development of agriculture and animal husbandry. This proposed complementary utilization scheme can save electricity for the data center and the ecological farm, equivalent to a reduction of coal consumption by 230 tons and a decrease in CO2 emissions by 168 tons.

China Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

