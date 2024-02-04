DAFOH Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Exposing Forced Organ Harvesting in China

Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), a D.C.-based nonprofit organization, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker Lord Philip Hunt of King's Heath. DAFOH, composed of medical professionals from around the globe, has spent approximately 17 years raising global awareness about the horrific practice of forced organ harvesting in China.

Unmasking the Unthinkable

DAFOH has been steadfastly working to expose the industrial-scale abuse, publishing evidence and hosting webinars to educate the general public and international bodies. They have also initiated a petition, gathering millions of signatures, urging the United Nations to take decisive action against this gross violation of human rights.

A Call for Justice

In January, DAFOH made a bold move, calling for the establishment of an international criminal tribunal to investigate China's forced organ harvesting practice. This move was backed by over 100 lawmakers, academics, and civil groups. The practice, considered a grave human rights violation, primarily targets detained practitioners of Falun Gong, Uyghurs, Tibetans, and House Christians. The issue of organ transplant tourism has also drawn international tourists into this nefarious scheme, as they travel to China for surgeries due to short waiting times.

International Recognition and Roadblocks

The China Tribunal in London confirmed the occurrence of forced organ harvesting on a significant scale. Despite international condemnation and legislative efforts, such as a UK law aiming to prevent participation in the organ transplant scheme, there has been a disappointing response from bodies like the United Nations. Lord Hunt, who became aware of the issue five years ago, has been a vocal advocate against the practice and has praised DAFOH for its commendable role in fighting this abhorrent crime.