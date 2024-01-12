en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off

As the moon rises over the Terrace of the Elephants in Siem Reap province, a vibrant kaleidoscope of art, dance, and music will launch the 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year. This anticipated event, announced during a preparatory meeting chaired by Cambodian Minister of Tourism, Sok Soken, embodies a cultural communion between two nations, seeking to strengthen ties and promote mutual understanding through the universal language of art.

The Cultural Symphony

Approximately 500 Chinese delegates, artists, and tourists, are expected to fill the ceremonial grounds. Their presence, a testament to the enduring camaraderie between Cambodia and China, will add a layer of depth to the cultural exchanges. The ceremony is a platform for artists to showcase the richness of their heritage, the rhythm of their dances, and the melody of their music, creating a symphony that echoes with the essence of humanity.

High-Level Attendance: A Testament of Solidarity

The event will be graced by the presence of Tea Banh, a Member of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King and High Representative of Samdech Hun Sen, as well as Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. Their attendance not only lends a solemnity to the occasion but also emphasizes the political goodwill and mutual respect that underpin Cambodia-China relations.

More Than A Cultural Exchange

As the Ministry of Tourism articulates, the event is more than a cultural exchange. It is a symbol of solidarity and friendship, a testament to the intertwined destinies of Cambodia and China. But beyond the diplomatic parlance, it is an opportunity to present the beauty of Cambodia to Chinese audiences, regional countries, and the world. It is a chance to celebrate the commonalities and differences that make our global community so vibrant and fascinating.

0
Asia China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
5 mins ago
U.S. Army Activates Second Mid-Range Capability Battery, Enhancing Indo-Pacific Mission Support
On January 11, 2024, the United States Army witnessed a monumental stride in its capabilities with the activation of the second Mid-Range Capability (MRC) battery. The activation took place at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, within the Army’s first Long Range Fires Battalion (LRFB), the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment. This addition to
U.S. Army Activates Second Mid-Range Capability Battery, Enhancing Indo-Pacific Mission Support
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
1 hour ago
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
Taiwan: A Spotlight on Diversity and Progress Ahead of Presidential Elections
2 hours ago
Taiwan: A Spotlight on Diversity and Progress Ahead of Presidential Elections
LEGO Celebrates Chinese New Year with Auspicious Dragon Set
8 mins ago
LEGO Celebrates Chinese New Year with Auspicious Dragon Set
Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year
26 mins ago
Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year
The Human Impact on Global Warming: Industrial Activities and the Call for Sustainable Solutions
38 mins ago
The Human Impact on Global Warming: Industrial Activities and the Call for Sustainable Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
17 seconds
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
34 seconds
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
1 min
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
1 min
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
1 min
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
2 mins
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
2 mins
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
2 mins
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
3 mins
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app