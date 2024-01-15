Crop-Livestock Integration: China's Green Solution for Sustainable Agriculture

The practice of crop-livestock integration, a harmonious blend of crop planting and livestock breeding, is becoming the cornerstone of a green and circular economy in China's agricultural sector. This method not only maximizes resource utilization but also addresses the pressing concerns around food production sustainability, particularly in light of China's constrained arable land.

The Evolution of Crop-Livestock Integration

Danmeng Feng, Yu Hu, and KouRay Mao, eminent researchers in the field, have recently published an enlightening study in the journal Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering. Here, they dissect the historical progression of this practice within China, outlining its transformation across four distinct stages - traditional self-sufficient subsistence production that spanned from 1046 B.C. to 1948, strategic enhancement of grain and meat production under collectivist policies between 1949 and 1977, the industrialization of the livestock sector during the early economic reforms from 1978 to 2011, and the ongoing efforts for pollution control and ecological preservation from 2012 till the present day.

Farming Practices: Then and Now

Historically, farmers capitalized on animal manure as a rich source of fertilizer, thereby fostering nutrient cycling and environmental stewardship. However, the post-1949 era ushered in a period of rapid growth and heightened food demand. This led to the advent of specialized farming practices, disrupting the traditional integration of crop and livestock. The repercussions of this shift were far-reaching, causing environmental issues such as pollution from chemical fertilizers and animal manure.

The Road Towards Green Agricultural Practices

In response to the mounting environmental challenges, the Chinese government has, since 2012, been championing policies that promote sustainable development, ecological civilization, and a circular economy. These policies primarily target non-point source pollution and encourage the adoption of green agricultural practices. Their research underscores the evolving role of crop-livestock integration in China's agricultural development and its potential application for sustainable rural development globally.

In this context, it is worth highlighting the efforts of young Chinese individuals who are committed to the protection and inheritance of agricultural heritages. Wang Hulin, for instance, is revitalizing the rain-fed stone terrace farming system in Shexian county, Liu Yurong is preserving old varieties of crops in a seed bank, Cao Wenle is safeguarding the fish culture system of the Hezhe ethnic group, and Xian Jin is managing tea gardens and local tea cooperatives. These endeavors not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also have a significant economic impact, generating income for local farmers.