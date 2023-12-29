en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Crested Ibises in Jiangxi Province: A Leap Towards Survival

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:25 pm EST
Crested Ibises in Jiangxi Province: A Leap Towards Survival

In the serene surroundings of Mount Longhu in Jiangxi Province, a pivotal conservation effort is underway. Eight crested ibises, a species perilously close to extinction, are being transitioned into a large net cage for wild training. This pivotal initiative forms part of a larger reintroduction scheme designed to acclimatize these birds to their natural habitat and ultimately empower them to thrive independently in the wild.

Reintroduction: A Leap Towards Survival

The crested ibis population has faced significant threats from habitat loss, environmental changes, and human activities. This species’ survival hangs in the balance, making the success of this reintroduction program vital. The wild training will equip these birds with crucial survival skills such as foraging for food, evading predators, and nesting.

Conservationists: The Hopeful Guardians

Conservationists leading this project harbor hope that the crested ibises will not only adapt to the wild but also procreate, aiding the species’ recovery. The outcome of this initiative is eagerly awaited as it could symbolize a victory in wildlife conservation efforts and serve as a beacon for other endangered species.

A Beacon of Hope for Wildlife Conservation

The triumph of this reintroduction program could bolster global wildlife conservation efforts. It’s a beacon of hope that could potentially aid in the recovery of other endangered species. Mount Longhu might soon echo with the triumphant calls of crested ibises, no longer on the brink of extinction, but soaring towards a brighter future.

0
China Wildlife
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification

By Rizwan Shah

iHuman Inc. Sees Substantial Rise in Short Interest Amid Growing Investor Confidence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Missing Chinese Exchange Student May Be Camping: Intensified Search Underway

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision ...
@China · 1 hour
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision ...
heart comment 0
BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World’s Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World's Top Seller of Electric Vehicles
Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Reunification’ of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability
Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products
China’s BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
2 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
23 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
29 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
33 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
34 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
36 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
38 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
46 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
46 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
29 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
46 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
49 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app