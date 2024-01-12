en English
en English
Business

Costco’s Shenzhen Megastore Grand Opening Attracts Thousands, Including Hong Kong Shoppers

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Costco’s Shenzhen Megastore Grand Opening Attracts Thousands, Including Hong Kong Shoppers

The city of Shenzhen welcomed its first Costco megastore to its commercial landscape recently, a grand opening that saw thousands of shoppers, many of whom were from Hong Kong, eagerly lining up to explore the bulk-buy deals inside. The new members-only outlet, situated in the bustling Longhua district, drew in a crowd so massive that queues reportedly extended to over two hours of waiting time just for entry.

The Crowd Management

Keeping up with the wave of enthusiastic shoppers, the Shenzhen authorities deployed more than 20 police officers and volunteers to manage the crowd and maintain a smooth traffic flow. The security personnel are expected to maintain their vigil for a few days in anticipation of the ongoing rush.

The Hong Kong Connection

Among the sea of shoppers, many were from the neighboring city of Hong Kong. Shoppers like Carol Ng and Philip Lau voiced their reasons for making the journey, citing curiosity and the quest for cheaper goods as their main drivers. The lure of significant discounts on everyday necessities, perceived to be substantially cheaper than those in Hong Kong, seemed to outweigh any inconvenience caused by long travel times and queues.

The Costco Experience

However, the opening day was not without its share of complaints. Some shoppers expressed their disappointment at the swift sell-out of discounted items. Others drew parallels between Costco and Sam’s Club, another popular bulk-buy store in the area, suggesting that the shopping experiences were similar. Yet, the appeal of Costco’s vast array of around 4,000 brand-name products in a sprawling space of 44,500 square meters was undeniable. As the first Costco in South China and the sixth on the mainland, this new store sets a high bar for future outlets.

The rising trend of Hongkongers flocking to bulk retailers across the border is in part due to the favorable exchange rate between the Hong Kong dollar and the yuan. This has even prompted Hong Kong travel agencies to include shopping sessions at such stores in their tour itineraries for mainland trips, adding another layer to the shopping culture in the region.

Business China HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

