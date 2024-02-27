Communist Party Tightens Grip on Diaspora, Echoing Domestic Control Abroad

As the number of Chinese citizens living abroad surges, the Communist Party of China (CPC) is extending its influence far beyond its borders, making the overseas experience for many akin to life under the Party's watchful eye within China. This phenomenon is starkly illustrated through the experiences of individuals like Song Xia, a pseudonym for a professional who relocated to the Netherlands from Shanghai in 2012, only to find her communications via WeChat increasingly subjected to censorship reminiscent of the constraints she hoped to leave behind. The doubling of the Chinese diaspora since 1990, particularly among the educated and affluent seeking freedom from China's rigorous control over expression and the recent stringent COVID-19 measures, underscores a significant shift in the landscape of international Chinese presence.

Advertisment

Expanding Influence and Intimidation Tactics

The CPC's strategies to maintain a hold on its citizens abroad mirror its domestic policies: promoting economic liberties while strictly curbing political freedoms. Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, there has been a notable intensification in efforts to politically mobilize the Chinese diaspora. This includes direct intimidation, spreading pro-party propaganda, and exerting pressure on individuals to self-censor when discussing sensitive issues. This approach not only aims to sway the diaspora into advocating for the Party's causes but also serves as a means to quell dissent among critics residing outside China.

Impact on the Chinese Diaspora

Advertisment

The Chinese diaspora, now among the largest globally, includes some of the nation's wealthiest individuals who have contributed significantly to wealth-related visa schemes worldwide. However, the phenomenon of emigration is not limited to the affluent, with less affluent individuals also leaving China, often through perilous means, in search of better opportunities. Despite China declaring an end to its battle against COVID-19 in late 2022, ongoing economic challenges and high youth unemployment continue to fuel the exodus. This migration is further driven by a desire to escape the increasingly pervasive reach of the CPC's control, which now extends well into the lives of Chinese citizens abroad, blurring the lines between living inside and outside China.

Reflections on the Future

The extension of the CPC's influence over its diaspora signifies a strategic move to bolster its global standing while maintaining stringent control over political discourse. This development raises important questions about the nature of freedom and identity among the Chinese diaspora. As individuals navigate their lives in foreign lands, the shadow of the Party's oversight looms large, suggesting a complex interplay between national loyalty and the pursuit of personal freedom. The long-term implications of this expanding influence may redefine the experiences of Chinese citizens worldwide, challenging the notion of what it means to live beyond the reach of the CPC's control.